Jojo Babie Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sheer, Lace Lingerie

The model sizzled in her latest Instagram post.

On January 1, model Jojo Babie started off the new year by uploading yet another tantalizing photo for her 9.3 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The photo shows the Instagram influencer standing on a brown carpeted floor in front of a white door. She posed with her back arched and her legs spread, as she snapped the selfie with her smartphone. Jojo pouted her full lips and held a long stemmed red rose, pressing its petals against the side of her face.

The blonde bombshell sizzled in a white, sheer cut-out bodysuit with lace detailing from the clothing company Fashion Nova. The risque ensemble left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and curvaceous hips were put on full display.

The 31-year-old styled her long locks in tousled waves and a deep side part, giving the look additional glamour. She enhanced her natural beauty by wearing a minimal amount of makeup, an application that included sculpted eyebrows and muted red lipstick. Jojo also sported a chic white-tipped, French manicure.

In the caption, the social media sensation gave her followers well wishes for 2020. She also provided additional advertisement for Fashion Nova.

Some commenters were quick to reciprocate Jojo’s message regarding the new year.

“Happy New Years 2020 to you @jojo_babie I hope you had an amazing decade and I hope this next one brings you everything you ask for and more cause you definitely deserve it,” wrote one admirer.

Many followers also showered the model with compliments in the comments section.

“WOW EXTREMELY GORGEOUS BEAUTIFUL and VERY PRECIOUS LOVE,” gushed a passionate fan.

“@jojo_babie One thing that won’t change, you will still be my favorite in 2020,” said a different devotee, adding a string of red heart and kissing face emoji to the comment.

Loading...

“You are the most beautiful woman my eyes have seen,” chimed in another Instagram user.

Jojo graciously responded to some of the comments, thanking her dedicated followers for their kind words.

The photo has racked up more than 84,000 likes since it was shared.

The stunner is not shy when it comes to showing off her incredible curves on social media. As fans are aware, she has a tendency to post racy content that pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines. Earlier this week, she drove fans wild by uploading a photo, in which she wore a plunging blue suede dress. The post, however, has been removed from Instagram.