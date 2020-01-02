‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Jasmine Sanders Goes Topless In White Thong Bikini Bottoms For Sultry Snap

Jasmine Sanders brought some heat to her Instagram page this week with a sultry new snap that her fans can’t seem to get enough of.

The smoking hot photo was shared to her page in the early morning hours on Thursday, and was an immediate hit with her 3.7 million followers on the social media platform. The camera was positioned behind Jasmine, who was standing in the middle of a dark room in front of a vanity. The glow of two lights hanging from the ceiling illuminated the model as she gazed at her reflection in the mirror in front of her.

The social media sensation — often referred to as Golden Barbie by her fans — was certainly putting on a show for her audience by wearing nothing more than a pair of white thong bikini bottoms that left very little to the imagination. The daringly cheeky style left Jasmine’s pert derriere exposed almost in its entirety, while its high-cut design allowed her to showcase her long, sculpted legs. Its waistband was pulled high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and hourglass figure.

As opposed to the matching bikini top, or even a t-shirt, Jasmine opted not to where a top at all, upping the ante of her look even more. She crossed her arm in front of her bare chest in an attempt to avoid violating Instagram’s nudity guidelines, though a teasing glimpse of cleavage could still be seen in the mirror’s reflection. Fans were also treated to a glimpse of her flat midsection and rock-hard abs.

Jasmine kept her skin-baring ensemble simple and did not add an accessories, allowing her impressive physique to take center stage. She wore her signature blond locks down in messy curls that fell messily around her face and down her back. She also appeared to be going makeup free in the photo, allowing her striking features and natural beauty to shine.

Fans were far from shy about showing the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model some love for her latest social media upload. The post has earned over 101,000 likes after 11 hours of going live to Instagram — and that number still continues to grow. Hundreds took to the comments section of the upload as well, where many left compliments for Jasmine’s eye-popping display.

“You’re so beautiful,” one person wrote.

“You’re perfect sis,” said another.

“What a lovely woman,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Jasmine has shown some skin on social media. Another recent addition to her page saw he showing off her killer curves in a revealing high-cut white bikini. The look was also a hit with her fans, who awarded the snaps over 33,000 likes.