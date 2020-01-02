WWE News: Bracket Revealed For 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament In NXT

The big tournament is going to have two brands battling for tag team supremacy.

Tournaments are always fun for wrestling fans, but it isn’t often that WWE or any other promotions really hold them. There is one that happens each year, though, and the bracket for the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic has been revealed with a bit of a twist this year. Two brands will actually collide in this tournament with teams from NXT facing off against teams from NXT UK.

Right now, WWE is preparing for the upcoming Royal Rumble which will take place in less than one month. NXT is expected to be a part of the match this year and have official entrants into the battle royals, but this tag team tournament is huge news and great for everyone.

Late on Wednesday evening, the official website of WWE released the bracket for this year’s first-round matches in the tournament. This year’s matches will pit teams from NXT against teams from NXT UK with the winners of the first two rounds facing off in the finals.

The bracket has some very interesting matches in the first round with one team not even being completed. Kushida is currently partnered up with no-one and will have a mystery partner to take on The Grizzled Young Veterans of NXT UK for a chance to advance.

IT'S BRACKET TIME. ⭐️ The 2020 #DustyClassic is taking shape, and we CAN NOT WAIT to see these First-Round matchups! https://t.co/w9vPaBJyAE — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 2, 2020

Another big match in the first round of the tournament will have the NXT Tag Team Champions taking on the NXT UK Tag Team Champions. The Undisputed Era (Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish) will face Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang) in a match that could be the main event on any card that WWE has to offer.

Last year’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic was different as the winner went on to face the Undisputed Era for the NXT Tag Team Titles. It is not yet known what the winners will end up receiving for overcoming all the other teams in the bracket.

Here are the four first-round matches for the 2020 tournament:

Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne vs. Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster

Imperium (Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner) vs. The Forgotten Sons (Wesley Blake & Steve Cutler)

Gallus vs. The Undisputed Era

Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Kushida &???

As of this time, there is no word on when the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will begin and take place. WWE has not yet revealed the dates, but it should start soon since the bracket has now been revealed. NXT and NXT UK are strong enough brands on their own, but having them face off against one another will make the tournament even better for all of the fans.