Teresa Giudice Opens Up About Financial Woes And Prenup With No-Cheat Clause

Joe Giudice and wife Teresa Giudice announced that they’re calling it quits, and fans of the show are watching the drama unfold with the latest season of the Real Housewives of New Jersey. On the newest episode of the show, Teresa opened up about a prenup that she signed when she married Joe and talked about the couple’s financial struggles.

According to Us Weekly, it’s evident that the couple was headed for a crash judging by the intense argument that they had on the show.

The couple was filmed as Teresa was out shopping for a prom dress for 18-year-old daughter Gia Giudice. Joe criticized Teresa, saying that she was always off shopping and spending his money at the stores, with nothing else to do all day. Meanwhile, he was spending time behind bars for his fraud conviction, and later in ICE custody while fighting his deportation order.

Teresa shot back that she was raising their four daughters and working to keep the family comfortable.

“You didn’t leave me with millions in the bank account, you left me with nothing,” she said.

She added that she had worked to pay off all their debt and was paying to raise their daughters while he was in prison not earning money.

“I’m not spending your stupid money. It’s not like I was marrying a millionaire. I was marrying nothing. And you made me sign a prenup, OK?” she said.

Joe shot back that he didn’t want to get married in the first place and was tired of her bringing up the prenup.

Later, Teresa expanded on the argument in a confessional during the show.

“And I just felt when you love someone, you don’t do that,” she said, referring to the prenup. “I wasn’t going to go through with it, but being Italian, I have old school parents, and it’s an embarrassing thing to call off a wedding. I didn’t even read it, I just said, ‘I want you to put one thing in there. If you ever cheat, the prenup goes void.'”

While Joe didn’t get to add his side of things on the show, he did weigh in on the argument via social media. He said that it’s no secret that couples fight, and his point was that his daughter didn’t need an expensive dress to be special because he believes she is an “amazing human being.”

Joe and Teresa decided to separate after he was deported to his native Italy, and the couple decided that they didn’t want to have a long-distance relationship. Since then, she has been spotted getting close to a new man, sparking rumors that she has started a new relationship.