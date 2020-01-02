‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Sizzles In Scandalous Mismatched String Bikini

Lauren Drain’s most recent social media share is driving her fans wild. As those who follow the blond bombshell on Instagram know, Drain just gave birth to her first child a few days ago, but she has been posting a number of smoking hot throwbacks for her fans as well as a few of her new arrival. In one of the most recent images that was shared on her popular page, the model sizzled in another sexy throwback that had her fans raving.

In the photo itself, Drain did not specifically mention where she was, but she struck a pose front and center in front of a round bed with a sheer curtain. She told fans in the caption that there was still time to register for her New You program for 2020, directing them to a link in her bio. The model looked nothing short of spectacular, showing off her flawless figure in a sexy, mismatched bikini that featured a tiny, red string bottom and a revealing black top that offered generous views of cleavage.

Drain’s toned and tanned abs and extremely muscular legs were on full display in the image, and she wore a big smile on her face. To complete the smoking hot look, the former nurse rocked a red headband in her hair, wearing her long blond locks down and slightly waved. The smokeshow also sported a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick.

The post has only been live on her page for a short time, but it’s already earned her a ton of attention from fans with over 30,000 likes in addition to 100-plus comments. Some of her fans took to the post to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her flawless figure. A few more chimed in to let Drain know that they would be joining her program.

“Nice picture happy new year,” one follower said, adding a series of flame and heart emoji.

Loading...

“The comeback is upon us and God bless you and a happy new decade!” another social media user gushed.

“Body of a goddess, happy New year,” one more chimed in.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Drain promoted her program with another sizzling look on her page. In the photo, the model put her amazing figure on display in a sexy red bikini that left little to the imagination, dipping low into her chest and showing off plenty of cleavage for the camera. She paired that look with some unbuttoned jeans.