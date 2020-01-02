Jenelle Evans Lashes Out At Trolls Who Say She Isn’t Spending Time With Her Kids Amid Separation

Jenelle Evans was slammed by a critic on New Years Day who said that the former Teen Mom 2 star wasn’t with her children enough – and Jenelle wasn’t about to take the comment sitting down. According to Us Weekly, Evans lashed out at the individual, saying that she had been with her kids all day.

Evans is living in Nashville, Tennessee currently with two of her three children as she adjusts to her newly-single life.

Evans separated from her husband of two years, David Eason, earlier this year, and since then, she has been scrutinized for her parenting choices. The couple shares daughter Ensley, 2, and Evans has two other children, Kaiser,5, and Jace,10, from two other fathers. In October, she announced that she and Eason were calling it quits after a lengthy custody battle that saw the children removed from the couples’ home.

“With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now,” she wrote. “The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”

Not only have Evans’ parenting choices been the focus of critics, but her dating life has been in the spotlight as well. Evans took heat for sticking with Eason even after he shot and killed the family dog, Nugget. As a result of his act, Child Protective Services removed the kids from the house in order to determine if they were living in a safe environment. After the kids were returned to their parents, Eason reportedly fell back into old behaviors and Evans decided that she’d had enough.

Since then, people have been wondering about her love life. While the reality star has told people not to worry about what she is doing in her personal life, a source recently revealed that she is getting close to someone, as The Inquisitr previously reported. Her new man is named Herb Wilkinson and lives in Boston, Massachusetts. Evans has appeared on his social media feed and followers have eagerly followed the burgeoning relationship.