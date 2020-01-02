Dua Lipa Looks Smoking Hot In Skimpy Leopard-Print Bikini: ‘Woteva’

Dua Lipa gave her 37.7 million Instagram followers something to talk about this week when she shared a sizzling new photo to her page that sent temperatures soaring.

The steamy shot was posted on Thursday and appeared to be a candid photo of the singer enjoying a day by the water. She was seen staring down at the ground as she adjusted her cover-up, which was left completely open to give her fans a good look at her skimpy swimwear that left very little to the imagination.

Dua slayed in a minuscule bikini that boasted a bold, leopard-print pattern that alone was enough to turn a few heads, but it seemed that the star’s killer figure had already done the job. Her swimwear included a halter top with tiny, triangle-shaped cups and a plunging neckline that left an ample amount of cleavage well within eyesight.

The frame cut off just below Dua’s hips, leaving most of her matching bikini bottoms off the snap. What fans could get a glimpse of, however, was the garment’s daringly high-cut design that flashed a glimpse of her toned legs. They could also see the garments thin string waistband, which was pulled high up on Dua’s hips to accentuate her trim waist and flat midsection.

Dua’s cover-up was a short-sleeved button-down in the same leopard-print pattern. She also added a dainty pair of gold hoop earrings to her look for just the right amount of bling. Her blond tresses were worn down and perfectly parted in the middle. A single black clip was placed in her hair as well to keep her locks out of her face and allow her to show off her stunning natural beauty to fans.

Unsurprisingly, the “New Rules” singer’s latest social media upload proved hard to ignore. The sizzling snap has earned over 1.1 million likes after just one hour of going live to the social media platform, and that number continues to grow. Thousands took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post, where many left compliments for the star’s jaw-dropping display.

“Yes my queen in @inamoratawoman,” wrote model Emily Ratajkowski, clearly excited that the Grammy Award-winner was wearing a set from her swimsuit line.

Another said that Dua was “perfect.”

Loading...

“Body goals,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that the “Be the One” singer has dazzled her fans with her incredible physique. Another recent addition to her page saw her flaunting her killer curves in a strappy bra top and tight black pants. The photo proved popular as well and racked up over 1.7 million likes from her followers.