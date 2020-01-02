‘What Not To Wear’ Star Stacy London Gushes Over Girlfriend On Instagram: ‘I Fell In Love’

Stacy also revealed that 2019 was a rough year for her.

Stacy London, one of the former stars of the popular TLC reality series What Not to Wear, ended 2019 by revealing her first serious relationship with a woman.

On Tuesday, the 50-year-old fashion expert took to Instagram to introduce her followers to her girlfriend, musician Cat Yezbak. Stacy’s post included a screenshot of a tweet referring to Cat as her “hot butch girlfriend.” Stacy wrote that she wanted to address the rumors about her love life that had been “floating around” on social media, and she confirmed that she’s been dating Cat for over a year.

Stacy’s post included a number of photos. In one of the snapshots, she was pictured giving a smiling Cat a kiss on the cheek during a trip to the beach. Cat was sitting on her lap in another image. The happy lovebirds were also pictured posing in front of the Eiffel Tower and rocking cute color-coordinated Christmas ensembles.

Stacy revealed that this is her first “serious relationship with a woman,” and she explained why she hasn’t mentioned her girlfriend on social media before now. According to Stacy, she knew that people would make a big deal out of her being in a same-sex relationship. She’s not a fan of “public relationships” to begin with, and she wanted to enjoy having some private time with Cat.

“But I would never hide her out of shame,” Stacy wrote.

She also seemed to suggest that she didn’t want to flaunt her relationship with Cat out of respect for other members of the LGBTQIAP community. She acknowledged the privilege that she enjoys as a successful woman with a strong support system, and the pointed out that others aren’t as lucky as she is.

“Unlike me, there are countless people in the LGBTQIAP community who have had no choice in who they are, no love from family on which to lean, no support from anyone anywhere,” Stacy wrote.

Stacy’s post included plenty of words of praise for Cat. She described her girlfriend as a “beautiful, sexy, kind soul,” and she wrote that she fell “truly in love” with her. She also revealed that Cat helped her endure a rough 2019. Stacy mentioned that she spent the year “coping with grief” and struggling with “unforeseen health issues.” According to Refinery 29, Stacy lost her beloved father in 2018, and she underwent spine surgery in 2016. It’s unclear if the health issues she mentioned were related to the procedure.

Stacy’s famous Instagram followers loved her post about Cat.

“So so happy for you and your love!” wrote The Sopranos actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler.

“You are amazing! I adore you! Here’s to 2020!” remarked Dawson’s Creek star Busy Philipps.

“YAY!!!!!!” commented 2 Broke Girls star Kat Dennings.

“Well said my friend!” wrote former What Not To Wear makeup artist Carmindy.

One person who didn’t comment on Stacy’s post was her former What Not to Wear co-host Clinton Kelly. Unfortunately, the two had a falling out in 2017 after Clinton described their tumultuous professional relationship in his memoir.