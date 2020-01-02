Russian DJ Nata Lee Flaunts Incredible Cleavage In Plunging Dress

The Russian model sizzled in her revealing ensemble.

On Thursday, January 2, professional DJ Nata Lee shared yet another sizzling snap with her 3.2 million Instagram followers.

The picture was taken by professional photographer Alexander Mavrin on a sunny day in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Nata sat with her shoulder slightly hunched and her legs spread on outdoor stairs. She gazed directly into the camera, as she parted her full lips.

The 20-year-old flaunted her fabulous figure in a plunging, black maxi dress from the clothing company Fashion Nova. The revealing ensemble put the blond bombshell’s ample cleavage and sculpted hips on full display, much to the delight of her audience. Fans were also able to catch a glimpse of Nata’s sizable black ink tattoo on her upper thigh. The Russian model kept the sultry look relatively simple and did not wear any accessories.

Nata’s long locks looked tousled and windblown, giving her even more sex appeal. She enhanced her already gorgeous features by wearing a minimal amount of makeup, an application that included subtle contour, sculpted eyebrows, and a light coat of mascara. Nata also sported a trendy, white-tipped French manicure.

In the caption, the social media sensation provided additional advertisement for Fashion Nova. Nata also implored followers to let her know how they feel about the new year so far. In addition, she stated that she believes starting off 2020 with wonderful weather is an indication that it will be a good year.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it quickly racked up more than 100,000 likes. Many of Nata’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left fire and heart-eye emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“@nataless.007 you are looking so gorgeous and this picture made my day,” gushed one fan, adding a red heart emoji to the comment.

“Wow such a stunning picture,” added a different devotee.

“So good looking and beautiful,” said another commenter.

“Totally gorgeous stunning beautiful flawless sexy,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

As fans are aware, this is not the first time that the beauty has shown off her incredible curves on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts show her in risque outfits. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a photo, in which she opted to go topless, wearing only a pair of high-waisted jeans. That post has been liked over 250,000 times since it was shared.