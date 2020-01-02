Sarah Hyland Floats In The Ocean Alongside Pals Wearing Tiny Black Bikini On Instagram

Sarah Hyland is starting out her 2020 by relaxing on a vacation in Mexico alongside her closest friends. On Thursday, the actress shared a cute moment from her getaway on Instagram. In the photo, she and three gal pals floated in the ocean together, where Sara rocked an ultra-tiny two-piece.

The photo was taken from above as Sarah and her friends floated on their backs in the green water at the El Dorado Maroma Resort. The sun appeared to be shining down on the girl squad as they soaked up the rays in swimwear.

Sarah looked stunning in a black bikini top with a small embellishment at the center. The top just barely contained the Modern Family star’s ample cleavage, as it spilled out in the water. Meanwhile, Sarah’s flat abs were on full display between the top and a matching, even tinier bottom.

Sarah’s black bottom covered only what was necessary, leaving the rest of her toned thighs exposed. The front of the bikini sat low on Sarah’s waist, while the sides remained high on her hips to show off her hourglass figure.

Sarah accessorized the look with a pair of black, square sunglasses. She appeared to be makeup-free, though the stunner hardly needed any with her natural beauty. The star’s short, brown hair was soaking wet as it floated in the water beneath her.

Also featured in the shot were Ashley Newbrough, who wore a black floral bikini; Autumn Adams, who rocked a yellow crocheted look with black sunglasses; and Ciara Robinson, who sported a white bikini with small, square frames.

In Sarah’s caption, she called her friends her “sisters for life.”

The post garnered more than 29,000 likes and just over 20 comments in 40 minutes, proving to be a hit with Sarah’s fans. Many of Sarah’s followers left praise for the beauties in the comments section.

“I love this,” one fan said.

Loading...

Another added, “I love you so much Sarah.”

“Hope y’all had a blast!” a third user added with a blue heart.

Many fans wished Sarah a happy new year in the comments section. One person suggested that Sarah should have invited her fiance, Wells Adams, into the adorable shot.

Wells may not have been present for this girl power-filled photo, but he was spotted alongside Sarah earlier this week in paparazzi photos. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the actress was seen dancing with her Bachelor alum lover on the beach. During their fun-filled outing, Sarah even experienced a bit of a wardrobe malfunction with her bikini.