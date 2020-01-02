In Stunning New Donald Trump Impeachment Evidence, Emails Show He Gave ‘Clear Direction’ To Hold Ukraine Aid

Ukraine-related Emails released last month were heavily redacted, but a new exposé reveals that the redactions covered up powerful new evidence.

Under a court order last month, the Donald Trump administration released a set of emails that, though they were heavily redacted, contained the stunning revelation that White House officials informed the Defense Department of an then-unexplained hold on military aid to Ukraine just 91 minutes after Trump’s fateful phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. In that call, Trump asked Zelensky for “a favor,” setting events on a course that has culminated in Trump’s impeachment.

But on Thursday, in an exclusive scoop, the national security news site Just Security reported that its journalists “viewed unredacted copies of these emails” — and the original documents without blackouts not only contain startling new revelations about Trump’s direct involvement in the Ukraine scheme, but raise serious questions as to why many of the redactions were made at all.

The emails provide significant “evidence of a cover up,” and spell “trouble” for the Trump administration Budget Director and Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, according to Just Security Co-Editor-in-Chief Ryan Goodman, who posted comments on the emails via Twitter.

In one unredacted email, according to Just Security Editorial Director Kate Brannen, Michael Duffey — a political appointee at the White House Office of Management and Budget — tells the Defense Department that the “clear direction” to hold back the congressionally approved defense aid came directly from “POTUS,” that is, from Trump himself.

According to media reports late last month, three of Trump’s top cabinet officials — Defense Secretary Mark Esper, then-National Security Advisor John Bolton, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo — met with him in August, in what proved to be a futile attempt to persuade him to release the aid.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Sean Gallup / Getty Images

But according to Just Security, the unredacted emails show that panic over the aid within the administration ran far wider than those three officials alone. According to the emails, Trump was playing a high-wire act with the aid, risking that it would never be released to Ukraine at all

In fact, after a Politico report on August 28 broke the story that Trump was “slow walking” the “Ukraine military aid meant to confront Russia,” the OMB circulated “talking points” to be used by officials in responding to the story.

Loading...

One of those talking points said that the administration had done nothing to stop the aid funds from being released by the end of 2019. But that statement was a lie — according to a Pentagon official who responded to the talking points, as revealed in the unredacted emails.

Pentagon Comptroller Elaine McCusker said in an email that the administration claim was “not accurate.” She added that the Defense Department had been “consistently conveying for a few weeks” that release of the aid was in danger from Trump’s unexplained holdup.

According to evidence in the House of Representatives impeachment report, Trump was holding back the aid to force Ukraine to “investigate” his potential 2020 election rival, Democrat Joe Biden.