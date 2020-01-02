Jasmine Sanders Flaunts Her Fit Body In A Soaking Wet See-Through White T-Shirt

Sports Illustrated model Jasmine Sanders impressed her 3.7 million followers on Thursday with a sizzling new photograph of herself posing in a soaking wet long-sleeve shirt. The model put her best physical assets on display by posing in a see-through top and high-cut white bikini bottoms.

While it’s not clear where the photo was taken, it appears like a paradise with gorgeous waters and a mountainous landscape in the background. Jasmine seemed to have just gone for a swim. She posed inside a bungalow surrounded by the sea. It looked like she was enjoying drinks before the photo was taken, based on the glasses present on the white patio furniture in the background.

Even though Jasmine’s top is see-through thanks to the model’s damp body, she wore a bathing suit top beneath it to keep the snapshot Instagram-friendly. Her upper arm tattoo is visible through the sheer clingy fabric.

The smoking hot bombshell wore her hair in natural beachy waves, although they were slicked back as a result of her swim. It doesn’t look like she applied much makeup, if any. Since she obviously went swimming, it wouldn’t make much sense for her to wear foundation, mascara, or lipstick into the water. She skipped the accessories, too.

Jasmine kept her breasts and cleavage hidden from the camera, but she wasn’t shy about flaunting her killer abs and toned thighs. The stunner’s small bikini bottoms highlighted the incredible musculature of her long legs.

For her caption, the model wrote that she would be “minding my own damn business all 2020.” She added a kissy face emoji.

Within seven hours, she received more than 57,400 likes and 200 comments on her latest image update. Jasmine’s — or Golden Barbie as she’s known to her followers — fans wished her a happy new year and praised her beauty.

“Amen Love your account! You are not only insanely beautiful but witty and wise. Respect,” wrote one person.

“You always looking Beautiful and hot. You are best always,” said a second admirer.

“‘Jim Carrey voice’ SMOKING,” added a third user.

“Absolute stunner,” said a fourth fan.

The comments section is full of emoji, too. Fans bombarded the Golden Barbie with hearts, flames, flowers, kisses, and heart-eye faces.

Jasmine is fond of wearing white bikinis, particularly high-cut styles. The Inquisitr previously reported that the athletic babe wore a similar outfit in a previous Instagram photograph posted last week. She showed off ample cleavage in the older snap.