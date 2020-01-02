Blond Bombshell Sierra Skye Smolders In White Bra & Sky-High Ponytail

Sierra Skye’s most recent social media share is definitely one of her hottest yet. As those who follow the blond bombshell on Instagram know, Skye has never been shy when it comes to showing off her killer figure with fans while rocking some of the sexiest outfits that include bikinis, lingerie, and more. In the most recent image shared for her 4 million-plus fans, Skye sizzled in another smoking hot look.

In the caption of the image, the model wished her fans a happy new year, thanking them for all of their love and support in 2019. She did not specifically reveal where she was at in the photo, but she appeared to be on set at some industrial building. For the photo op, the stunner stood front and center, looking straight into the camera with a serious look on her face. She was photographed from the waist up and had her killer abs on full display while clad in a tiny white sports bra with a black pullover hanging off her arms.

For the occasion, the stunner wore her blond, highlighted locks in a sky-high ponytail with a piece of hair wrapped around the top. Most of her hair fell on one of her shoulders, and she wore some beachy waves in her ‘do. Skye completed the smoking hot look with a gorgeous application of makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. Since the post went live on her page, it’s garnered a ton of attention from fans.

So far, the post has racked up over 95,000 likes in addition to well over 800 comments, a number that continues to grow. Some of her fans took to the shot to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her rock-hard abs. A few more had no words for the smoking hot photo and expressed their opinions by using emoji.

“You look like a goddess,” one of Skye’s fans commented on the shot.

“OMG So beautiful happy new year,” a second added along with a red heart emoji.

“WOW!!! This is absolutely gorgeous!! The makeup and hair look phenomenal,” one more chimed in along with a few flame emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the blond bombshell sizzled in lingerie for another NSFW look. In the snapshot, the model put her gorgeous figure on display in a sexy pink, metallic lingerie dress that featured some lace detailing at the top and showed off ample amounts of cleavage. Like her most recent post, that one earned her a ton of attention, racking up over 67,000 likes.