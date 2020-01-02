Scarlett Johansson, Charlize Theron Announced As Part Of A Star-Studded List Of Golden Globe Presenters

Scarlett Johansson and Charlize Theron are just two superstar performers who will be taking the stage as presenters for the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards. The two women were also honored with nominations during the first big awards show of the 2020 season.

Entertainment Tonight reported that Scarlett and Charlize will present alongside other celebrities, which include Margot Robbie, Harvey Keitel, Salma Hayek, former Globe host Amy Poehler, Rami Malek, Dakota Fanning, Chris Evans, Tiffany Haddish, Kate McKinnon, Will Ferrell, Octavia Spencer, Sofia Vergara, Kerry Washington, Ted Danson, Daniel Craig, Glenn Close, Pierce Brosnan, Tim Allen, and Knives Out newcomer Ana de Armas.

Actors and actresses that are nominated in the categories for film are very likely to make it to the Oscars nominations list as well.

The event shows off the biggest and brightest names in Hollywood and will be hosted by Ricky Gervais.

The official Instagram account for the Golden Globes shared the official presenter announcement, which was quickly followed by dozens of fan comments. These social media users let their feelings be known regarding the presenters, nominees, and host.

“So happy that Ana will be there. I’m hoping she is gonna win because her performance in Knives Out was outstanding,” said a fan of the actress, who was nominated for a Golden Globe award in the category of Best Actress.

“I’m sooo excited!!! I love Ricky Gervais,” said a second fan of the annual awards show, glad to see their favorite comedian helming the evening’s festivities.

“Joker is going to win BIG,” said a third fan of the film, who is hopeful that the movie starring Joaquin Phoenix will win in one of the categories it was nominated for including Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture, Drama Motion Picture, Best Score, and Director of a Motion Picture.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards are often referred to as Hollywood’s biggest party. It is one of the biggest nights on the television calendar for live viewing, as entertainment fans get to watch their favorites mix and mingle with one another. It’s also one of the few awards shows that combine the best of both genres of film and television.

It is fun for viewers to watch celebrities fawn over one another as the show heads into their required commercial breaks. Many times viewers get to see certain celebs pal around that fans might have never known were friendly with one another. Many selfies are seen taken and the champagne flows all night as the Golden Globes are one of the few awards shows where alcohol is served, leading to the unpredictability of the show’s winners if they may have imbibed a bit too much.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air Sunday, Jan. 6 on NBC, live from 8-11 p.m. EST.