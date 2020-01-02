Norwegian Bombshell Hilde Osland Breaks Social Media Silence With Series Of Sexy & NSFW Throwbacks

Hilde Osland’s most recent social media share is bringing her fans to their knees. As those who follow the blond bombshell on Instagram know, Osland regularly delights her fans with one sexy photo after the next, showing off her amazing figure in a wide range of ensembles that includes bikinis, bodycon dresses, lingerie, and more. For a few days, the model took a break from the platform but in the most recent post that was shared on her page, Osland sizzled in a number of NSFW shots that had her fans buzzing.

In the caption of the post, Osland told her followers that this was a look at some of her favorite posts from 2019. In the first image in the series, the blond bombshell faced her backside to the camera while she rocked a pair of tiny orange booty shorts that left very little to the imagination. On top, she sported a gray crop and wore her long, blond locks down and straight. For the next photo in the series, Hilde struck a pose in profile and once again showed off her amazing figure.

This time, she rocked a red two-piece set that included a bandeau top and a skirt with an insanely high thigh slit, showing off her toned and tanned stems. She wore her long locks slicked back in a high and messy bunny in addition to a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and mascara. To complete the stunning look, she added a little bling with a few necklaces and bracelets. She also held a rose in her hand in the photo, putting it up to her nose.

In the next few photos in the series, the model rocked a number of other sexy ensembles that included lingerie, workout gear, and bodysuits. The post has only been live on her page for a few short minutes, but it’s already earned the bombshell a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 52,000 likes in addition to 1,200-plus comments. Some of her followers took to the post to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her fit physique. A few more dropped a line to wish her a happy new year.

Loading...

“Happy new year hilde you look gorgrous [sic] in all pictures,” one follower commented, adding a series of red rose emoji.

“SEXIEST!! MOST SPECTACULARLY BEAUTIFUL LADY ON EARTH,” a second fan raved along with a number of flame emoji tied to the end of their comment.

“Happy New year, thanks for sharing beautiful pictures of yourself,” another fan added.