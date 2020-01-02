Miley Cyrus Flaunts Toned Abs In Crop Top And Red Jeans: ‘New Year. New Era.’

Miley Cyrus celebrated the start of 2020 with a new Instagram photo that has her 102 million followers talking.

The snap was shared to her page on Wednesday and saw the singer posing against a black tile wall. She was crouched down and spread her legs slightly apart as the moment was captured, and stuck her tongue out at the camera in typical Miley fashion. In the caption of the post, she claimed it was not only a new year, but a “new era” as well.

One thing that doesn’t appear to be changing for the singer in the new year is her incredible fashion sense, which often involves showing a little bit of skin. The stunner looked incredible in a bold and heavily-accessorized ensemble that did nothing but favors for her killer physique.

Miley slayed in a blue t-shirt with red trim that read “I Am Here” in big, bright red letters. She appeared to have DIY-ed the top a bit and cut it to crop just below her chest, allowing her millions of fans to get a good look at her chiseled abs and slender frame.

On her lower half, the stunner sported a pair of matching red jeans that were certainly bold enough to turn a few heads. The bottoms clung tight to Miley’s sculpted thighs before flaring out at the knees, and sat high up on her hips. She added a thick black belt with an ornate silver buckle as well, further highlighting her trim waist.

To complete her look, the “Mothers Daughter” singer added a pair of red leather boots that were a fashion statement all on their own. She also wore stacks of bracelets on both wrists, a number of chain necklaces, and a set of dangling earrings to give the look even more bling. Her blond tresses were worn down, and she sported a full face of makeup that made her striking features pop.

Fans wasted no time showering Miley’s latest social media post with love. The shot has earned more than 1.4 million likes after just 11 hours on the platform — and that number still continues to grow. Thousands flocked to the comments section of the upload as well, where many expressed their excitement for the singer’s plans in 2020.

“Yassss I am so ready for this new era!” one person wrote.

“I can’t wait to see 2020 be your year!!” said another.

Loading...

“The queen has arrived,” commented a third.

Miley also took to her Instagram page to give her fans a glimpse at her New Year’s Eve. A photo shared to her feed on Tuesday night saw her blowing a kiss towards the camera while wearing a headband that said “cheers” in sparkly letters. The cute snap also proved popular, earning over 1 million likes from her followers.