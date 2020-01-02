Bella Thorne Shares ‘2019 Accomplishments’ While Wearing Tiny Black Bodysuit On Instagram

Bella Thorne kicked off the new year on Wednesday by sharing some of her biggest accomplishments from 2019 — and by showing a little skin. Alongside a lengthy list of successes, the actress posted a stunning photo of herself on Instagram, in which she rocked only a tiny black bodysuit and sheer thigh-high socks.

The photo showed Bella standing in a closet, surrounded by white shelves filled with accessories including shoes, sunglasses and handbags. The photo was likely snapped as she was getting ready for a New Year’s Eve celebration, as she mentioned in the caption that it was the only photo she had taken on December 31.

Bella looked better than ever in a tiny, black, tank top-style bodysuit. The one-piece featured a V-neckline that plunged deep into her chest, exposing a bit of her ample cleavage as it spilled out at the center. The bodysuit hugged her hourglass figure closely. Meanwhile, the bottom of the one-piece sat high up on her hips, which put her shapely thighs on full display.

Bella further drew attention to her long, lean legs with a pair of thigh-high, see-through black socks with thick black embellishments on the sides.

Bella’s other accessories included several silver, chunky rings, a silver watch, and multiple silver and pearl necklaces. Her biggest necklace featured a shiny, silver cross. The former Disney star opted for a makeup-free look, though she hardly needed any with her natural beauty. Her long, brown hair featured blue ends and fell down her shoulders in messy waves.

Bella bent forward slightly and arched her back in the photo, further emphasizing her figure. With one hand behind her back and the other at her side, Bella stared at the camera with a sultry gaze.

In the caption, the author revealed that this wasn’t actually her full outfit for New Year’s Eve. She continued on to share everything she did in 2019, which included starting a book series, buying a house, starting a skincare line, falling in love, and much more.

The post garnered more than 975,000 likes and nearly 3,000 comments in just under a day, proving to be a hit with Bella’s fans. Many of the You Get Me star’s followers left praise for her flawless physique and congratulated Bella on her success in the comments section.

“Impressive list for sure. Keep up the hard work,” one fan said.

“Honey You look absolutely GORGEOUS!!! Happy New Year,” another user added.

Bella often receives praise for sharing all-natural photos that showcase her everyday life. Last week, fans couldn’t get enough of a photo that featured Bella excitedly holding a monkey while wearing a tiny two-piece.