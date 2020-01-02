Wilmer Valderrama Proposes To Model Amanda Pacheco On New Year’s Day

Wilmer Valderrama officially popped the question to his girlfriend, Amanda Pacheco on January 1. The actor shared the wonderful news to his Instagram page, where he was seen kneeling on one knee, holding a small jewelry box, facing his future bride-to-be, Amanda Pacheco.

In a report by ET, the NCIS actor proposed to his girlfriend of eight months on some rocks overlooking the ocean. Amanda was wearing a flirty blue dress with colorful prints all-over while barefoot. Wilmer, on the other hand, was clad in a button-down long sleeve polo shirt, pants, and combat boots. It seemed like the couple was spending a little time on the beach and Wilmer decided it was the perfect place to pop the question.

Wilmer’s 1.7 million followers flocked to the comment section of the post to send their best wishes. While other fans dropped a bunch of heart emoji. Fellow celebrities also congratulated the star for the wonderful news.

“Congratulations guys!!!! What a major way to come correct with that major 2020 vibes!!” actress Hassie Harrison commented.

“Congratulations! I’m so happy for both of you. LOVE wins. Amazing Hermano,” a close friend to the actor wrote.

“Omg congrats!!!!!!!!!” Maria Menounos added.

While another admirer could not contain her excitement and wrote, “BEST NEWS OF THE DECADE. LITERALLY.”

Amanda reposted the same snapshot and also included a close-up pic of her stunning teardrop-shaped diamond engagement ring.

In a report by The Inquisitr, the newly-engaged couple reportedly started seeing each other in April of 2019, when they were seen shopping and dining together in Los Angeles. A few months after, the lovers were spotted again in France for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s wedding celebrations. It was also in June of last year that Wilmer and Amanda first debuted in each other’s social media accounts.

In November of 2019, the actor revealed in an interview that he is happy with his current love, Amanda, as well as in his personal life. He is happy where he is at. He thinks he has grown up to the man that he was meant to be. He further stated that he feels grounded and excited for future endeavors.

This is the first known engagement of the actor, who is currently 39. He previously dated several celebrity personalities such as Lindsay Lohan and Mandy Moore. He was also previously linked to Demi Lovato, whom he dated for six years. Wilmer and Demi are reportedly in good terms. It was reported that the actor helped with Demi’s recovery from a drug overdose in 2018.