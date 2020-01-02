Shamin Abas: Who Is Matt Lauer’s New Girlfriend?

The glamorous PR star has a big life outside of her headline-making romance.

Shamin Abas is making headlines for her relationship with Matt Lauer. The fallen Today Show anchor has been spotted with the beautiful brunette several times over the past month, and she is being called the new lady in his life just a few months after he was hit with rape allegations by former colleague Brooke Nevils.

While her new relationship with the controversial former NBC star has her in the headlines, there’s a lot more to know about the glamorous Shamin Abas besides her dating life.

She Runs A Luxury Marketing Firm In New York City

Abas, 50, is the President of Shamin Abas Ultra-Luxury Brand Marketing & Business Development. According to her LinkedIn page, Abas has been head of the high-end firm since June 2005, when she launched the business from her kitchen table, and is “hands-on and at the helm of every project.”

Abas’ luxury PR and marketing firm partners with the famous Hamptons golf club The Bridge (where gold-loving Lauer is presumed to be a member) on the club’s annual, invitation-only classic car exhibition. Other Ultra-Brand Marketing & Development clients include Ferrari North America, the International Polo Club, and Fiji Water.

Abas is a bit of a workaholic. In an interview with the Palm Beach Post she once said, “My dream day is to eat lunch at my desk because I just don’t want to stop going. If I can be here from 8 to 8, I’m very happy.”

She Has a Dance Background

After trying her hand at dancing in her early teens, Abas, who was raised in a Welsh village by a Persian father and a British mother, won a spot at the performing arts school, Doreen Bird College of Dance.

“Something ignited inside of me and I became obsessed with dancing,” she said of her entry into the world of dance at the “advanced” age of 14. When she missed out on landing a role in a West End revival of West Side Story, she headed to Miami to work as a cruise ship singer.

Before she started her firm, Abas worked as a voiceover artist. She also worked as a spokesmodel for Chrysler, where the media relations bug first bit her.

She Is Twice Divorced

Abas has been married twice, and her last divorce was particularly messy. Abas was first married to a cosmetic dentist and later admitted “suburban life” didn’t suit her “well at all,” according to Radar Online.

In documents obtained Radar Online, Abas filed for divorce from her last husband, restaurateur Frank Cilione, in 2007. She later cited financial burdens as part of the reason for the strain on her marriage, telling the Palm Beach Post, “My advice is never be married to someone in the restaurant business. We were under so much pressure with this huge release and financial responsibility. It played a huge part in the failure of our marriage.”

Loading...

She Loves Animals

Abas spends a lot of time in the Hamptons, so it’s no surprise that she’s a beach lover. But she doesn’t walk the beach alone. She previously told the Post that when she’s not working, her favorite pastime is to stroll the beach with her pet pup.

“Walking my dog on one of our beautiful beaches at sunrise or sunset,” Abas said of her pastimes, before adding that she also likes to do yoga and cook for friends. She also revealed that she grew up “living and breathing horses.”

Paul Zimmerman / Getty Images

She Met Her Future Boyfriend More Than A Decade Ago

Abas first met Lauer 15 years ago when he was married to Annette Roque, but the two were reportedly just friends before recently getting romantic. In 2005, a Post gossip spotted Abas and Lauer having a friendly dinner at her then-husband’s West Palm Beach restaurant Tsunami. Some of the PR star’s other celebrity friends include Russell Simmons and fashion designer Betsey Johnson.