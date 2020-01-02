Australian Model Madi Edwards Slays On The Beach In Minuscule Thong Bikini: ‘Happy 2020 Babys’

Madi Edwards kicked off her new year with a smoking hot Instagram post that her fans can’t seem to get enough of.

The upload was shared to the Australian model’s feed on Wednesday, and included two sizzling snaps of her enjoying a beautiful day on the beach. Madi was seen laying across a striped towel in the sand underneath the gorgeous blue sky as the golden sun illuminated her flawless physique, which she showed off in a skimpy bikini that left very little to the imagination.

The blond bombshell slayed in her minuscule two-piece from Frankies Bikinis that did nothing but favors for her incredible figure. Though she posed with her back to the camera for both photos, the second slide in the upload provided a small glimpse at her bikini top to reveal its minuscule triangle-shaped cups. Fans were also given a look at its open-back design that showcased her toned shoulders, as well as its thin tie, which was knotted around her rib cage to accentuate her slender frame.

Upping the ante of Madi’s beach day attire were her scandalous bikini bottoms that did way more showing than covering up. The garment boasted a thong style that left the babe’s pert derriere almost completely bare — though her 705,000 followers hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW display. It also featured a thin, string waistband that was tied in dainty bows high up on her hips, further highlighting her trim waist and hourglass figure.

Madi kept things simple and opted not to add any accessories to her outfit, allowing her impressive bikini body to take center stage. She wore her blond tresses down in beachy waves that gently blew in the ocean breeze around her, and went makeup free to let her natural beauty shine.

To no surprise, the social media sensation’s latest skin-baring look was a huge hit with her fans. The double Instagram update has earned over 24,000 likes within its first 24 hours on the platform — and that number still continues to grow. Dozens took to the comments section of the upload as well, where many left compliments for Madi’s jaw-dropping display.

“Your body is so fire,” one person wrote.

Another said that Madi was “absolute perfection.”

Loading...

“Body goals,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Madi has shown some skin on her Instagram page. Another recent addition to her feed saw showing off her killer curves again in a bikini while stretching across a Sea-Doo. Fans went wild for this look as well, and awarded the snap more than 13,000 likes.