‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Liam Realizes That Thomas Manipulated Zoe

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, January 3 tease that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) may become despondent. He thought he could trust Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) to complete her mission, but he will find out that she has also been manipulated by Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), per She Knows Soaps.

Liam and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) planted Zoe at Forrester Creations so that she could find out what Thomas was really up to. To many, it seemed as if the plan had succeeded. Soon, Zoe and Thomas were kissing around every corner and the designer seemed to be smitten with the model.

Little do they know that Thomas is actually just using Zoe to make Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) jealous. He is hoping that his relationship with Zoe will spark some interest from Hope’s side. At the very least, by pretending to be in love with Zoe, Thomas has managed to wrangle himself the job as Hope’s designer on her fashion line.

When Thomas Asked Hope to look after Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) for a night, she happily agreed. Both she and Liam hoped that Thomas’s feelings for Zoe were sincere.

However, Liam also had another concern. He worried that Zoe may lose sight of her actual goal. The Inquisitr reports that he has every reason to be anxious about the model.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Steffy queries Liam about his feelings about Hope and Thomas working together. pic.twitter.com/2aV0R0Miuf — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 2, 2020

After making love, Zoe is now convinced that Thomas is over Hope. She really believes that she and Thomas share a special connection, especially now that he has made their relationship official to his family. It seems as if Thomas made all the right moves and that Zoe doesn’t believe Hope is a threat to her anymore.

The soap opera spoilers hint that Liam will realize that Thomas has successfully pulled the wool over Zoe’s eyes. Liam’s gut tells him that Thomas hasn’t changed, but Zoe will tell him the opposite. When the model insists that Thomas has turned over a new leaf, Liam will realize that Thomas has also manipulated Zoe.

This leaves Liam in an awkward position. He thought that with Zoe’s help he would be able to expose Thomas for who he really is. But Zoe has backtracked and now thinks that Thomas’ obsession with Hope is over.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week indicate that Liam will propose to Hope. Now that he doesn’t have the evidence he needs against Thomas, he will need to find another way to keep the designer out of his and Hope’s lives. To ensure this, when Liam asks Hope to marry him, he will tell her that he can only tie the knot if one strict condition is met.