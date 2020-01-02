Kelly Rowland Sizzles In Tight Fabletics Leggings And Sports Bra

Singer and former Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland stunned her 9.5 million Instagram followers with a sizzling snap of her toned physique in workout gear. Kelly rocked a look from her collaboration with Kate Hudson’s athletic wear brand, Fabletics.

In the snap, Kelly had her hands on a set of wooden bars poised against a beige wall, and she raised up on her tiptoes. The position added extra curves to her toned physique, and she looked majorly sexy in the shot. Kelly stared right at the camera with a seductive gaze, and her long locks tumbled around her shoulders in voluminous curls.

Kelly rocked a matching workout set that looked stunning on her. The beauty wore a pair of high-waisted patterned leggings in a maroon hue. The leggings were full-length and extended all the way to her ankles, and the tight fit accentuated her incredible legs. She paired the leggings with a longline sports bra that likewise emphasized her insane body. The bra showed off her sculpted shoulders and arms, and a sliver of skin was visible between the bottom of her sports bra and the top of her leggings.

Kelly’s makeup was minimal in the shot, with just enough applied to accentuate her natural beauty. She arched her back and flaunted her curves for her eager Instagram followers. In the caption of the post, Kelly filled her fans in on a Fabletics deal.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of her amazing body in the sizzling ensemble, and the post received over 163,600 likes within just 21 hours. It even received a like from fellow pop star Normani.

Kelly’s fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the bombshell’s curves, and on her ongoing collaborations with Fabletics.

“YESS. I’m so excited to see the new line! I have almost everything from your last two!” one fan commented.

Another fan was captivated by the pose, and said, “Girl you look like you about to break out in some, off the chain Ciara type dance moves posing like that! Get it.”

One user was already planning her Kelly x Fabletics order and said, “I definitely need to order me and my daughter some.”

“Could you be any finer?” a fan questioned.

Whenever she releases a new line in her collaboration with Fabletics, Kelly always makes sure to showcase a few of the looks on her Instagram page. Back in September of 2019, as The Inquisitr reported, Kelly shared a smoking hot triple Instagram update in which she rocked a matching pair of purple high-waisted leggings and a long-sleeved purple crop top.