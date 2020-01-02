Candice Swanepoel Sizzles In The Tiniest Zebra-Print Bikini: ‘A Tropical Start To The New Year’

The Victoria's Secret Angel hit the pool in a minuscule bikini.

Candice Swanepoel kicked off her New Year by showing some serious skin. In a sizzling new photo posted to Instagram on January 1, the beauty flashed her supermodel body in the tiniest zebra-print bikini, which was taken from her own swimwear line, Tropic of C. The brand posted the scorching photo to the social media site in celebration of the first day of 2020 as Candice took a cooling dip in the pool.

The upload showed the longtime Victoria’s Secret Angel as she got waist deep in a swimming pool in her minuscule two-piece.

Candice perched on a ledge in the pool with her bottom half engulfed in the water. She sat pretty seductively with her left leg bent and turned into her with her foot placed on her right inner thigh.

The beauty didn’t exactly leave much to the imagination as she stunned in her pretty unique bikini look, which featured a triangle top in a black-and-white zebra print that only just covered her chest. The top featured only very tiny triangles of materials that were ruched and held together by a thin black string across her chest.

The same tiny black straps stretched across her shoulders and behind her neck to create a halter-neck design.

She matched that with an equally skimpy pair of bottoms in the same black-and-white print. The bottoms had another tiny piece of material to cover her modesty and were held together by the same strings but tied in large bows across both of her hips.

The South African beauty, who officially became a Victoria’s Secret Angel a decade ago, had her long blond hair flowing down as she looked to the side and off into the distance. She also held a large pink flower up to her face to match the shoot’s tropical vibes.

The supermodel rocked a large red necklace around her neck, as well as a gold chain with a round pendant.

In the caption of the New Year’s Day upload, the swimwear brand revealed that the snap was posted to start the new year in a tropical way.

It’s safe to say that Candice’s fans were most definitely impressed by her latest swimwear display, as many took to the comments section of Tropic of C’s upload to share their thoughts.

One Instagram user said the beauty was looking “as gorgeous as ever” with several fire and heart eye emoji.

Loading...

“We’ve been blessed,” a second person wrote after seeing the star strip down to another tiny bikini.

A third comment read “Queen!!!!” with a double heart emoji.

A fourth Instagram user called Candice a “goddess” with a fire emoji.

Candice has proved on multiple occasions that she’s most definitely a fan of animal-print swimwear. She recently stunned in a tiny leopard-print bikini in another gorgeous snap posted to social media to promote her popular Tropic of C line.