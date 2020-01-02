Dasha Mart Shows Off Stunning Body In Skintight, Sparkling New Year’s Dress On Instagram

Famous Instagram face Dasha Mart offered fans a belated glimpse at her breathtaking New Year’s look on Thursday morning. In a new post on her Instagram feed, the model rocked a tiny gold dress that left very little to the imagination.

The post included three photos that showed Dasha standing on the balcony of a building in Miami, Florida. In the distance, a beautiful skyline could be seen. The photo shoot likely took place on New Year’s Eve just before the clock struck midnight, as gold fireworks exploded in the night sky above Dasha.

Dasha looked ready to party in a skintight, sparkling gold dress. The top of the mini gown had a V-cut neckline, which just barely contained the Russian bombshell’s ample cleavage. Her chest spilled out of the dress on all sides. Meanwhile, her curves were on full display as the look hugged her hourglass figure.

Dasha’s long, lean legs were emphasized both by the incredibly short nature of the dress and by her giant, gold stiletto heels. She also added a gold watch on her wrist to accessorize the look, as well as long, gold, dangling earrings and a few gold rings.

Of course, the model’s makeup look was just as bold. She rocked gold and brown eye shadow, long, thick, black lashes, expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, and a bright red color on her full lips. Dasha’s long, blond hair fell down her shoulders in luscious waves.

In the first photo, Dasha showed off the front of her look as she held a half-full glass of sparkling rose in one hand and the white bottle in the other. She slightly cocked one hip to further showcase her amazing body and looked down with an open mouth.

The second photo was taken from farther away and showed Dasha from the side, revealing just how tight the slinky dress was against her pert derriere. With her beverages still in hand, Dasha threw her head back and smiled, allowing her hair to bounce behind her back.

Finally, the third photo showed Dasha from the front again as she smiled at the ground.

Dasha’s post garnered more than 8,000 likes and just over 100 comments in one hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of Dasha’s followers left praise for the babe’s flawless physique in the comments section.

“Perfection looks like this,” one fan said with red hearts and fire emoji.

“Happy new year to you too stunning Dasha Mart,” another person added.

Dasha’s holiday-themed photos have been some of her fans’ favorites in recent days. On Christmas Eve, she appeared in a Santa hat and a red one-piece bathing suit alongside several other models for a post on Kindly Myer’s Instagram. Although the image did not appear on Dasha’s feed, her dedicated fans showed her some love.