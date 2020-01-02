Bikini Model Alexa Collins Sizzles In Plunging Black Romper

Alexa Collins gave her 669,000 Instagram followers something to talk about today when she shared a gorgeous new photo that brought some serious heat to her page.

The pic was shared on Thursday, and saw the bikini model standing in the middle of her living room and staring at the camera with a sultry gaze. She was wearing yet another stunning ensemble from Hot Miami Styles that did nothing but favors for her incredible physique, driving her fans absolutely wild.

Alexa sizzled in a sexy black romper that was adorned with tassels and black sequins for a bit of sparkle. The piece boasted thin spaghetti straps that showcased her toned arms — though that was just the beginning of the blond bombshell’s skin-baring display. The garment also featured a plunging neckline that fell far past her voluptuous assets and left an ample amount of cleavage well within eyesight, while also offering a peek at her flat midsection.

Its daringly short length upped the ante of her outfit even more. The piece just barely grazed Alexa’s upper thighs, teasing her fans with a glimpse of her sculpted legs. It cinched slightly at the waist as well to define her hourglass frame.

Alexa accessorized her ensemble with even more bling. She wore a unique pair of sparkling dangling earrings, one of which read “girls,” while the other said “money.”

She appeared to have added extensions to her platinum blond tresses, which were styled in a high ponytail that cascaded over her shoulder. As for her beauty, the social media sensation was done up with a full face of makeup that included a glossy lip, a dusting of red blush, and a shimmering highlighter. She added black eyeliner and a thick coat of mascara as well, making her piercing brown eyes pop.

It wasn’t long before Alexa’s followers began showering the sizzling addition to her Instagram feed with love. The new post had earned more than 1,600 likes after just 45 minutes of going live on her feed — and that number still continues to grow. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well, where many left compliments for the stunner on her latest jaw-dropping display.

“Absolutely beautiful,” one person wrote.

Another said that Alexa was “perfection.”

Loading...

“WOW…You look absolutely STUNNING!!!” commented a third.

Alexa frequently dazzles her fans with her eye-popping — and often revealing — outfits. Earlier this week, the babe sent temperatures soaring on her page again when she rocked a skimpy red crop top with a scandalous cut-out design. Her followers were impressed with this look as well and awarded it more than 12,000 likes.