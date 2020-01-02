Pussycat Dolls’ Ashley Roberts Sizzles In A Plunging Bikini At The Beach

Ashley rang in the New Year in a skimpy bikini in two hot photos.

Pussycat Dolls singer Ashley Roberts saw in the New Year at the beach in a bikini. The beauty slipped into her swimwear for a new upload posted to her Instagram account on January 1 as she headed to the coast in a plunging two piece. The gorgeous singer shared two sizzling photos from her fun New Year’s Day at the seaside that showed her laughing and joking while sitting in a paddleboat.

The new snaps showed Ashley having a whole lot of fun with a huge smile on her face as she sat in the small blue boat, which was safely out of the water and on the sand.

The “Don’t Cha” singer put her flawless dancer’s body on show for the camera, including her seriously impressive abs which were perfectly showcased by her light blue swimwear look. Her very toned middle was on full show as she sat down, as well as her long, lean legs.

The stunner set pulses racing in her colored bikini, which was made up of a crop-top style top that plunged quite low to show off her décolletage and featured thin strings over her shoulders. She paired it with bottoms in the same color which were only just visible in the new photos as she went barefoot on the sand.

The gorgeous blond beauty had her shorter hair wet and textured after seemingly taking a dip in the ocean, which was visible behind her as well as the rest of the coastline.

Ashley kept the tropical beach vibes going with a choker necklace around her neck that was adorned with several small shells.

The star also revealed exactly where she got her fun two-piece from, as she tagged the luxury swimwear designer Melissa Odabash in her post.

The TV and radio host – who reunited with her Pussycat Dolls bandmates, including Nicole Scherzinger, last year – didn’t reveal her exact location in the upload, but did tag the post with the hashtag #2020 as she rang in the New Year in her swimwear.

The comments section was flooded with praise from the former Strictly Come Dancing star’s more than half a million followers.

“You look so happy,” one person told the singer.

“You look amazing,” another commented on Ashley’s new bikini snaps.

A third person called the beauty “stunning.”

Others flooded the comments with fire emoji to show their approval for her latest upload.

The sizzling shots come shortly after Ashley and her Pussycat Dolls bandmates caused quite a stir back in November when they appeared on The X Factor U.K. stage together for the first time in several years wearing some very skimpy skin-tight PVC outfits.