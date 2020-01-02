Ashanti Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In A Tight Silver Dress

R&B star Ashanti delighted her 5.3 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot snap of her New Year’s Eve ensemble. The star rung in 2020 while rocking a silver dress that hugged her curves and emphasized her bombshell physique.

Ashanti shared three separate posts that documented the silver look, but her most recent update had a seductive vibe that captivated her fans. In the Instagram update, Ashanti included the geotag of Antigua & Barbuda, and posed inside what looked to be a luxurious hotel or building of some sort. She stood by a solid glass barrier overlooking a stunning neutral space, and rested one arm on the edge of the glass while the other hand came to her hip.

Ashanti rocked a sparkling silver gown that was so tight it almost appeared to be painted on. The gown was a one-shoulder style, with one thick strap stretching over her shoulder while the other side featured a neckline that stretched across her upper arm. The neckline featured horizontal draping, but the remainder of the dress draped on vertical diagonals that accentuated her hourglass physique. The dress nipped in at the waist, and had a cut-out that exposed a hint of skin on one side. The gown cascaded all the way to the floor on one side, clinging to her curves the entire way, while the other side featured a scandalously high slit that showcased her curvaceous thigh.

Ashanti posed in a way that truly showed off the slit, flaunting her voluptuous physique, and she stared right at the camera with an attitude-filled look on her face. She kept the accessories bold and interesting as well, wearing a pair of earrings that were a geometric square shape rather than large hoops. Her dark locks were slicked back in a sleek, chic style, and she rocked a nude lip and slight smoky eyes to complete the ensemble.

Ashanti wished her fans well in the caption of the post, and articulated some celebratory New Year’s thoughts. Her fans loved the sexy snap, and the post received over 124,200 likes within just seven hours, including a like from actress Gabrielle Union.

Many of Ashanti’s fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the look.

“Always been fine,” one fan said.

Loading...

Another added “very gorgeous, happy late new year.”

“U just take my breath away,” one fan said, followed by a string of emoji.

“Love this dress!!” another follower said.

Ashanti is never afraid to take a risk when it comes to her style, or to show off her bombshell physique. Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, Ashanti rocked a leather jumpsuit with a bedazzled bondage-inspired harness on top of it for a performance in Sacramento. The look showed off Ashanti’s curves to perfection, and made a major style statement.