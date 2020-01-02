Serena Williams Sizzles In Magenta Miniskirt On The Tennis Court

Tennis superstar Serena Williams thrilled her 11.9 million Instagram followers with a sizzling snap to start off the new year. The post was an advertisement for Amazon, and Serena opted to share some of the things she’d be purchasing in the year ahead with a link she included in the caption.

Many fans were more interested in Serena’s incredible physique than in the actual Amazon list, though. The beauty posed on a tennis court in what appeared to be a warm weather climate. Lush green trees were visible in the background, and Serena came right up to the net with a racquet in her hand. The stunner rocked a bold magenta miniskirt that barely came to mid-thigh length and consequently showcased her toned legs to perfection. She paired the skirt with a simple white tank that hugged her curves, and kept the accessories minimal with a pendant necklace and white watch. Serena rocked black sneakers as she got ready to dish up a few masterful serves on the court.

Her hair was pulled back, allowing her face to shine. Though she was on the tennis court, she had makeup on, and the neutral, minimal look accentuated her natural beauty.

Serena’s fans couldn’t get enough of the stunning snap, and the post racked up over 235,500 likes within just 22 hours. The post even received a like from baseball superstar Derek Jeter’s wife, Hannah Jeter.

Many of the tennis star’s followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on Serena’s Instagram update.

Several fans took the opportunity to wish Serena a happy new year, with one user commenting, “Happy New year Wishing you and your family the best in 2020 from one of your greatest fans.”

“Nice photo of you!! Have a wonderful 2020!!” another fan said, followed by a string of emoji.

Another follower could hardly handle how stunning Serena looked in the Instagram update, and they said, “yes queen looking FABULOUS!!!!”

One follower opted to hype Serena up in the comments section with a lengthy note.

“Dear Serena. You’re blessed and beautiful and accomplished and smart! You’re an athlete, a businesswoman,…. this is your year! Claim this year ferociously by the throat and kill it as if it was a bear coming after your daughter! You’re fabulous, you’re strong! And this is your year!!! You got it queen!!”

Whether she’s on the tennis court or the red carpet, Serena isn’t afraid to flaunt her toned physique. Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, Serena rocked a pair of skintight green pants that showed off her muscular legs to perfection.