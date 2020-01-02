Bebe Rexha Is A Vision In Red In Dress With Knee-High Slit

Bebe Rexha is a vision in red in her latest Instagram upload which has her followers are in awe of the singer.

The “No Broken Hearts” songstress stunned in a long dress that fell down to ankles. The garment had a knee-high slit and thin straps. The gown displayed her chest area but covered her cleavage. Rexha paired the ensemble with black heels that showed off her toes and opted for very little accessories. She left her chest bare with no necklaces. However, in the photo, it wasn’t clear whether she opted for earrings and rings. The “Meant to Be” chart-topper got into the new year spirit and wore a red headband that said “Happy New Year” on top of it in gold. She sported her short blond wavy hair down behind her ears and applied a bold red lip.

She posed with her hand on one hip while leaving the other resting beside her. Rexha crossed one leg over the other and didn’t look directly at the camera. She was photographed in front of a plain white curtain which helped the color of her outfit pop more.

The “I’m a Mess” hitmaker let her fans know who designed the dress by tagging House of CB. She also credited her photographer, Jamie Bruce.

For her caption, Rexha wished her followers a happy 2020.

In the span of eight hours, her post racked up more than 360,000 likes and over 1,300 comments, proving to be a hit with her 10.1 million followers.

“Red is definitely your color and you are STUNNING,” one user wrote adding multiple heart emoji.

“THIS IS GOING TO BE YOUR YEAR AND WE’RE ALL READY FOR IT,” another shared passionately in capital letters.

“The love of my life,” a third fan remarked.

“You’re so perfect in your own way,” a fourth follower commented.

Rexha posed with her two female dancers, Randi Liberman and Ariana Rosado, in the same location in a separate upload. As previously reported The Inquisitr, the “Last Hurrah” entertainer stunned her followers in an all-black ensemble.

The blond beauty wowed in a mini long-sleeved shimmery jacket. Underneath, she wore a semi-sheer corset-style vest top that displayed some of her body but covered her breasts. Rexha paired the look with skintight latex pants with boots that matched while accessorizing herself with a sparkly silver choker.

The trio placed one hand on their hip and the other in the air. They displayed their side profiles while they looked up in a shot where they all owned a statue-esque pose.