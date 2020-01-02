Abby Dowse Rocks White Thong And Pink Hoodie While Laying In Bed

Blond bombshell Abby Dowse stunned her 1.8 million Instagram followers with a sexy Instagram update in which she was lounging in bed. She covered up a surprising amount of skin with a pink hoodie, but kept things sexy by pairing the loose-fitting top with white thong bottoms.

In the picture, Abby was spread out on a bed styled in neutral tones. The comforter was a plain white, and the headboard featured an intricate white design. The bed also was covered in several pillows in shades of white, cream and blush. Abby provided a pop of color in the otherwise all-neutral backdrop, as she lounged on the bed.

Abby rocked a pink hoodie that covered up her cleavage and curves, and obscured the toned physique that she normally showed off for her followers. However, she paired the hoodie with white thong bottoms that showcased her pert derriere. She kept the accessories simple since she was just laying in bed, and rocked a pair of hoop earrings and some plain white socks. Her bronzed skin popped against the hues of her hoodie and the neutral shades of the bedding.

Abby had a book open in front of her, and she held it in one hand while the other hand propped up her head. Her long blond locks tumbled down onto the bed, and she stared straight at the camera with her piercing blue eyes.

In the caption of the post, the stunner from Australia shared an inspirational message for the New Year. She also tagged the brand Missy Empire, and tagged the brand in the picture as well, filling her fans in on the fact that that’s where her hoodie came from.

Abby’s fans couldn’t get enough of the casual yet cute snap, and the post received over 20,400 likes within just five hours. Many of her followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the look, and to shower Abby with praise.

“You are so gorgeous,” one fan commented.

Another fan was thrilled by the way the snap showcased Abby’s toned derriere, and said “it’s only right you start 2020 off with the [peach emoji] Serious progress made this year.”

“Always love getting to see your journey, 2019 was incredible and no doubt 2020 gonna be even better,” another fan said.

One follower simple said the photo was “absolute perfection.”

Abby tantalized her eager fans throughout the holiday season, often rocking festive lingerie that showed a serious amount of skin. On Christmas Eve, as The Inquisitr reported, Abby shared a snap of herself in scandalous red lingerie. She accompanied the NSFW ensemble with a caption that said “sorry Santa,” and her fans couldn’t get enough.