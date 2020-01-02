Australian Bombshell Tarsha Whitmore Looks Smoking Hot In Revealing Black Romper

Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore tantalized her eager Instagram followers with a smoking hot snap in which she posed in a revealing black romper.

The picture was taken outside, and Tarsha included the geotag of Gold Coast, Queensland in Australia. Rather than posing in a luxurious interior space, as she often does, Tarsha headed outside and posed in front of a building. She squatted down on a stretch of sidewalk that featured stone details, and stared straight at the camera with a seductive look on her face.

Tarsha often rocks mini dresses, but for her latest Instagram update, she decided to wear a black romper instead. The romper allowed her to pose in a much different way than she normally does, with her legs spread. She balanced her weight on one foot while the other was extended in front of her, and the shorts portion of the romper kept the pose from being too scandalous. The romper had long sleeves that draped over her hands and a low-cut neckline that revealed a thrilling amount of cleavage.

There was also a cut-out on the stomach that allowed a hint of Tarsha’s toned abdomen to peek through. The romper had a form-fitting silhouette that clung to Tarsha’s curves, and it ended in a pair of shorts that came to mid-thigh. She kept the look casual by adding a pair of running shoes, and accessorized with a black purse on a chain strap.

Tarsha’s hair was done in a playful half-up style. A small ponytail was placed at the crown of her head and curls tumbled down her chest. She rested one hand on her knee and the other was resting against her ponytail. Her makeup was flawless, with glossy pink lips and neutral eyeshadow to accentuate her seductive gaze.

The romper she wore was by the brand Pretty Little Thing, and Tarsha made sure to tag the brand in both the picture and the caption of the post. Her fans couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot snap, and the post received over 7,200 likes within just one hour. Many of her followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the update.

“Your hair is amazing,” one fan said.

Loading...

Another added that Tarsha was looking “stunning as usual.”

“You’re always a vibe,” another fan said, referencing her caption.

Yet another follower commented, “you are a GODDESS.”

The sizzling update followed an Instagram post that Tarsha shared showcasing her New Year’s Eve look. As The Inquisitr reported, the stunner from Australia rang in the New Year in a sheer, white mini dress that clung to her curves and showcased her insane body.