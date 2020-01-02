Bella Hadid Sizzles In A Tiny Blue Bikini: ‘Wow’

Bella celebrated the New Year in a string bikini.

Bella Hadid made sure she kicked off 2020 in style as she stripped down to her tiny string bikini to celebrate the first day of the new decade. The 23-year-old beauty, who’s modeled for huge brands such as Victoria’s Secret and Givenchy during her impressive career, stunned her more than 27 million followers as she put her bikini body on full show by posting several sizzling new shots to her Instagram account.

The photos showed the gorgeous lingerie model as she slipped into her light blue two-piece, which was made up of a pretty skimpy string triangle top that didn’t leave too much to the imagination.

In the first shot of the multi-upload, the sister to Gigi Hadid could be seen gazing off into the stunning sunset as she lounged on a white chair on what appeared to be a luxury yacht that was out on the water.

Bella sat with her long legs bent underneath her as he rested on the back of the seat with her bikini body only just on show, while she placed her chin on the back of the chair to take in the natural beauty of the pink and blue sky.

In the second photo contained in the multi-upload, which was posted on January 1, Bella gave fans a better look at her flawless body in her two-piece.

The star posed next to a man in a gray t-shirt and red shorts as she leaned back on the side of the boat with her hips twisted to the right and her left leg bent.

Her seriously toned bikini body was on full show in that shot as posed, giving her followers a better look at her two-piece.

In addition to the plunging triangle top, the daughter of Yolanda Hadid also wore a pair of briefs in the same color that appeared to be high-waisted to sit in line with her bellybutton. The high-waisted fit also showed off her uber-long legs as she went barefoot on the deck.

Bella had her long brunette hair tied up away from her face in a ponytail for the photos, while she accessorized with a long gold necklace with a pendant around her neck.

In addition to the gorgeous bikini snaps, the model also shared a short video that showed someone out on the water on a jet ski.

In the caption, Bella told her followers how happy she was to be spending the first day of the New Year with her close friends. She kicked off her sweet message by writing “wow” and then admitted that she found her blessed life and her close circle of confidants “unbelievable.”

Fans shared their own thoughts on her bikini body in the comments section of the upload, which came just one day after she celebrated New Year’s Eve by stripping down to her swimwear once again. That time, she revealed her unique all-denim bikini to the world.

“Wauh what a view,” one person wrote with a prayer emoji after seeing the newest hot bikini photos.

A second called her “gorgeous.”

“Bella, you’re amazing,” another Instagram user said.