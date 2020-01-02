Janet Jackson Shares First Selfie With Dreadlocks

A couple of days ago, Janet Jackson was spotted sporting a new hairstyle. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “Made for Now” songstress began her new year in New York as she was photographed at John F. Kennedy International Airport on December 31. One thing fans noticed was that she was rocking long black dreadlocks, a hairstyle which she admitted to wanting in the late 1990s.

Since those photos hit the internet, Jackson has now shared her first selfie wearing the dreads. The “What Have You Done for Me Lately” singer wore the same hat and aviator sunglasses she was seen in at the airport. She rocked a bold red lip and black item of clothing with a hood. It isn’t clear whether this photo was taken before or after her flight, but there’s a good chance it was from the same day.

The really up-close image focused on Jackson’s face, especially her signature infectious smile. She appeared to be in a car when she took the selfie.

For her caption, the music icon wished her 4 million followers a Happy New Year but specifically mentioned her baby, fans, family, and friends. She hopes that God will bring peace, joy, love, health, and happiness to everyone around the world and noted that love is all anyone needs.

Jackson geo-tagged her post as “Happy New Year 2020” and hashtagged it with “2020.”

In the span of 22 hours, her post racked up more than 148,000 likes and over 4,000 comments, proving to be popular with her fans.

“Loving your locks. Happy New Year Ms. Jackson,” one user wrote.

“God bless you Janet, Happy New Year to you and your family, and especially your little man. Yes, totally agree! It’s all about love, we need more love in this world! Love you too, MWAH!” another shared.

“Excited for 2020, blessing to you & yours. Blessings to the Jan Fam,” a third follower remarked.

“Poetic Justice vibes!! Happy New Year Janet!” a fourth fan commented.

Tomorrow, January 3, Jackson’s son, Eissa, will turn 3-years-old. The “Let’s Wait Awhile” chart-topper rarely shares photos of her child, but it seems she might be in New York for the occasion.

The “Love Will Never Do (Without You)” legend was not seen with her son at the airport when she arrived in the Big Apple, but that doesn’t mean she won’t be with him on his big day.

The 53-year-old is known for re-inventing her look and has proved that she can be a chameleon. Last month, the star was pictured looking elegant with butterflies on her head in a stunning beauty shot.