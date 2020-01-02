Victoria’s Secret’s Irina Shayk Lies On Her Front In Pink Bikini

Irina rang in the New Year by flashing some skin in her bright pink thong bikini.

Victoria’s Secret model Irina Shayk didn’t leave a whole lot to the imagination on the first day of 2020 as she slipped into a plunging pink bikini. The beauty once again proved why she’s one of the most sought-after models in the game as she shared a seriously sizzling new photo with her 13 million followers to kick off January while she spent the very first day of the New Year in her swimwear.

The photo, which Irina posted online on January 1, showed her as she lied down on her front in the bright two-piece during a trip to the beach.

The 33-year-old Russian model stunned fans in the hot new shot as she relaxed on what appeared to be a plush sun lounger with the sea and sand visible in the distance behind her. The gorgeous star also showed off her flawless natural beauty for the shot, as she kept her make-up to a minimum.

Irina flashed some skin in the plunging swimwear number, which appeared to be made up of a feminine bright pink crop-top style top that flashed plenty of her décolletage for the camera.

She paired the revealing top with a pair of equally skimpy bottoms, which appeared to be a thong design. Her followers got just a peek at her very toned booty in the tiny bottoms, as her bottom half was also visible in the beach shot while she got in a little rest and relaxation at the coast.

Irina posed casually on her tummy with her knees bent, her feet crossed at the ankles and up in the air as she looked away from the camera to her right and into the distance.

The supermodel appeared to have taken a dip into the water as her brunette hair was slightly wavy and looked to be wet under her beige bucket hat which featured the Burberry logo.

Irina didn’t confirm in the caption exactly where the beach photo was taken, as she simply told fans that her beach day was how she was spending her first day of the New Year.

View this post on Instagram 2020 A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on Dec 31, 2019 at 3:46pm PST

The sizzling bikini shot has received more than 455,000 likes since she first shared it to social media on New Year’s Day as well as more than 1,400 comments from impressed fans.

“You are such a queen,” one fan told the gorgeous mom of one.

A second comment read, “relaxing and sizzling” with three fire emoji.

“This is gorgeous,” another said.

Irina’s not exactly a stranger to a bikini photo, though.

Back in November, Instagram users were stunned once again when she slipped into her swimwear alongside her fellow Victoria’s Secret model Stella Maxwell for a seriously hot photo as the twosome enjoyed a sunny vacation together.