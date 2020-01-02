Bebe Rexha Stuns In Semi-Sheer Top & Skintight Latex Pants: ‘Strike A Pose’

Bebe Rexha has taken to Instagram to share a photo with her dancers. The “I’m a Mess” hitmaker wore an all-black number which looked nothing short of amazing on the singer.

Rexha stunned in a mini long-sleeved shimmery jacket. Underneath, she wore a semi-sheer corset-style vest top that displayed her torso but covered her breasts. The “Meant to Be” chart-topper paired the ensemble with skintight latex pants with boots that matched. Rexha left her chest bare but did accessorize her neck with a sparkly silver choker. She wore her short wavy blond bob down and applied a bold red lip. Rexha also opted for long white acrylic nails.

The two dancers beside her both wore a sparkly black short-sleeved crop top with hot pants with the same design. They paired the outfit black boots and sported their hair in a ponytail. They also both wore silver sparkly chokers and red lipstick.

In the photo, the trio all posed with one hand on their hip with their other hand in the air. They displayed their side profile by looking up and to the side. The photograph was taken in front of a white curtain which helped their black outfits stand out more. Rexha boasted her beauty by showing off her sharp jawline.

For her caption, Rexha referenced lyrics Madonna’s iconic single, “Vogue.”

She tagged her dancers, Randi Liberman and Ariana Rosado, as well as her stylist, Wilford Lenov, who helped her achieve this glam look. Rexha also credited the photographer, Jamie Bruce.

In the span of 10 hours, her post racked up more than 372,000 likes and over 915 comments, proving to be a hit with her 10.1 million followers.

“My dear lord… I am gonna die! I stan these powerful women!!!!” one user wrote.

Loading...

“You all look STUNNING,” another shared.

“Yes ma’am! Looking beautiful as always,” a third fan remarked.

“Wow! You have a perfect body,” a fourth follower commented.

All-black ensembles are nothing new for Rexha. The “I Can’t Stop Drinking About You” songstress posed in the color in numerous photos when she reminisced over the Jonas Brothers tour. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wore a corset-style top with a semi-sheer netted garment that went over one shoulder in one of the pics backstage. Rexha paired the ensemble with skintight black pants and matched the look with long leather gloves. Other shots within the upload saw the singer on stage in all-black so it appears to be a color she enjoys wearing regularly.