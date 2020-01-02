Bethenny Frankel, 49, Slips Into A Red Bikini To Celebrate The New Year

Bethenny showed some skin in a red bikini in a sizzling New Year's Eve bikini photo.

Bethenny Frankel rang in 2020 by showing off her jaw dropping figure in a pretty skimpy red bikini. The stunning 49-year-old former Real Housewives of New York star put her flawless figure on full display in a sultry snap she shared to Instagram on New Year’s Eve which featured her as she flashed some skin at the beach.

Looking years younger than her actual age, the reality star and successful businesswoman gave her 2.1 million followers a good look at her uber-impressive bikini body as she posed in the red two-piece at the beach and also shared an important message about the year gone by.

Bethenny put her fit and toned body on full show in her swimwear, which was made up of a crop-top style bikini top with thicker straps that stretched over both of her shoulders.

She paired that with a pair of pretty skimpy bottoms in the same red color that worked together to highlight her toned abs and slim waist. The briefs, which sat well below her bellybutton, also showed off her long and lean legs as she posed barefoot on the sand with the blue ocean stretching for miles behind her.

The beauty accessorized her colorful bikini look with several metallic chain necklaces draped around her neck and several bangles on both wrists as she gave the camera a smile.

Bethenny – who recently floored fans with another sizzling bikini picture alongside Today‘s Hoda Kotb – also opted to shield her eyes from the sun with a pair of reflective lens sunglasses on her eyes and a sunhat on her head for her beach day.

She had her brunette hair down and curly after seemingly getting it wet during a trip into the water.

Bethenny didn’t reveal exactly when or where the hot bikini photo she posted on December 31 was actually taken, though she did do some soul searching in the caption as she accompanied the shot with a poignant message about self-care as she reflected on the past 12 months and looked towards the year ahead.

Part of her lengthy caption included her telling her millions of followers as they headed into 2020, “we are starting a New Year with the intention of continuing to be better and stronger each day.”

She also touched on some of the personal issues she faced in 2019, including her divorce from former husband Jason Hoppy and continuing to deal with the aftermath of the death of her on/off boyfriend Dennis Shields, who passed away in 2018.

Fans were quick to share praise for the ex-RHONY star in the comments section, with some commenting on her flawless bikini body and others thanking her for her touching and heartfelt caption.

“Amen to that!!!!! Perfectly said gorgeousss one,” one person said.

“Thank u bethenny. You give us inspiration motivation and insight. It is grand to see you in that space. Makes me happy,” another person commented.

A third added, “You’re looking stunning [Bethenny].”