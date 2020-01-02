‘DWTS’ Pro Witney Carson Shares Breathtaking Video To Instagram In Celebration Of 4th Wedding Anniversary

Dancing with the Stars pro-Witney Carson shared a breathtaking video to Instagram in celebration of her 4th wedding anniversary to Carson McAllister, whom she wed on New Years Day in 2016.

The dance pro shared the winter wonderland inspired video, which was taken on the day of her nuptials to her longtime love, whom she met when as a teenager. The couple announced their engagement in October 2015 after four years of dating and tied the knot just three months later.

The seven-minute video begins with the dance pro getting ready to walk down the aisle towards her husband-to-be. It then segued into the couple’s “first look,” a tender moment between a man and woman once they are dressed and ready for their wedding, where they can see what they look like on the day of their vows.

Typically the man has his back towards his soon-to-be wife until she walks towards him, taps him on the shoulder and reveals herself to him. The couple was then seen standing together in the snow, holding onto one another in the video, in anticipation of the new life together.

The clip then showed Witney and Carson outside the Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Salt Lake City, Utah for their religious ceremony. The duo later tied the knot again at Noah’s Event Venue in the Salt Lake City area.

In the video, fans can see some of Witney’s Dancing with the Stars pro pals standing up for her as bridesmaids, including Jenna Johnson, Emma Slater, Lindsay Arnold, and Brittany Cherry. The son of her season 19 celebrity partner Alfonso Ribeiro, Alfonso Lincoln Ribeiro, Jr., served as a ring bearer in the ceremony. Witney won a mirrorball alongside the America’s Funniest Home Videos host in 2014.

The video concludes with the couple cutting a rug at their wedding reception.

On the Noah’s Event Center official site, Witney is quoted as saying of her wedding, “We initially wanted to get married in the spring, but it worked out best [with DWTS] to do it in the winter.” She then revealed the couple thought it would be “fun” to wed on January 1st because of the day’s symbolism as a new beginning.

Fans of the dance pro loved the touching video, leaving their congratulatory comments for the couple.

Loading...

“You looked stunning, happy new year and anniversary!” remarked one fan on the social media sharing site.

“Happy New Year Anniversary and many more to you both,” said another admirer of the dance pro, followed by fire, heart and smiley face emojis.

“U made such a beautiful bride Witney Carson. All blessings to the both of u!”