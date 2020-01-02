John Stamos Melts Fans’ Hearts With Adorable New Video Of His Son Billy Laughing: ‘He’s Driving Now’

The "Fuller House' star gave fans the gift of laughter on New Year's Day.

John Stamos gave fans a gift on New Year’s Day. The 56-year-old Netflix star shared an adorable video of his toddler son, Billy, laughing, and it’s forcing his followers to crack a smile as they head into 2020.

Stamos posted a video of Billy, who turns two in April and shares his dad’s head of picture-perfect hair, driving a kid-sized motorized red car across a hardwood floor. In the clip, the Uggs-wearing Fuller House star is pretending to move out of the way as Billy “crashes” into him and bursts into laughter.

Stamos also shared a throwback video snippet from nearly one year ago when Billy’s infectious laugh sounded exactly the same. In the caption to the too-cute montage, Stamos noted that one year later his little boy’s laugh hasn’t changed but that “he’s driving now.”

In the comments section to the post, thrilled fans reacted to Stamos’ adorable son as they noted that baby laughs are the best.

“Ahhh I want that laugh played on repeat forever!!” one fan wrote.

“Those giggles melt my heart. Happy New Year,” another added.

“This may seriously be one of the best things I’ve ever seen!!” a third fan chimed in.

“This is my FAVORITE post of yours!!!” another commenter told Stamos. “This is the purest and precious thing to watch! I was grinning ear to ear that my cheeks hurt. You’re Superhuman and Super Dad!!”

Stamos certainly knows how to cheer up his fans. Last March, just as news broke of his TV wife Lori Loughlin’s arrest in the nationwide Operation Varsity Blues college admissions scandal, Stamos posted a video of then 11-month-old Billy cracking up as his famous dad made silly noises. Stamos, who welcomed Billy with wife Caitlyn McHugh in April 2018, captioned the video with a message to fans who “just need a good smile right now.”

Nearly one year later, Stamos is once again giving fans a dose of that laughter medicine.

Of course, fans are thrilled that Stamos is posting anything featuring Billy at all. Early on, the first-time dad was turned off by online commenters who tried to school him about parenthood.

In late 2018, when Billy was just six months old, the Fuller House star explained to Entertainment Tonight that he rarely posted photos of his son because he was dad-shamed after he posted one of his first pics of his firstborn child.

“I’ve only put him on barely once, on mine, and I got so baby shamed about how I was holding him or whatever I said, ‘That’s it!'” Stamos said, adding that there’s “a lot of critiques out there.”