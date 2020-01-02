Megan Thee Stallion Poses With Beyonce And Blue Ivy On New Year’s Eve, Her Followers Lose It

It seems Megan Thee Stallion is kicking off her new year on an iconic note. The “Hot Girl Summer” hitmaker shared photos with Beyonce and Blue Ivy Carter on Instagram and it certainly has made an impact on her Instagram account.

Megan shared two black-and-white photos that looked like they were taken in a booth. The rising rapper wore a Louis Vuitton garment and sported her brunette wavy hair down. The “Cocky AF” songstress applied a glossy lipgloss and fake eyelashes for the occasion. She opted for long white acrylic nails and a jeweled ring to finish the look off.

Beyonce seemed to have kept it simple in a long-sleeved jumper. However, switched it up by wearing a mini top hat on her head and accessorized herself with dangling earrings. The “Crazy In Love” icon appeared to have light brown hair and wore it down.

Blue wore a black sequined garment and opted for her straight hair to be down.

In the two shots, the trio appeared to be having a blast together. In the first pic, Blue smiled while her mom in the middle of the two closed one eye and snarled. Megan raised one arm, flashed a “rock on” sign with her fingers and poked her tongue out. In the second, Blue and Megan both sparked a huge smile with their teeth while Beyonce pouted directly to the camera.

In the span of 16 hours, Megan’s post racked up more than 2 million likes, proving to be a hit with her 7.8 million followers.

“The Holy Trinity. The mother, the daughter and the stallion,” one user wrote.

“I’m so proud and jealous at the same damn time,” another shared.

“The power that this has. The access this has. The profile that this has. The Intelligence that this has. The clearance that this has. The influence that this has. The international implications THAT THIS HAS!!!” a third fan remarked.

“I’d give away someone else’s firstborn to see these two on tour. My life would be forever changed,” a fourth follower commented.

Beyonce is no stranger to posing with the new rap queens on the block. At Diddy’s 50th birthday bash, she and her bandmate, Kelly Rowland, posed with “My Type” songstress Saweetie. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Beyonce and Kelly both wore black gowns. Saweetie, on the other hand, wowed in a red cut-out dress that displayed a lot of skin. The three of them looked like they were enjoying each other’s company and all smiled in the photo.