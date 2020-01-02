Camila Mendes Sings ‘All That Jazz’ With Vanessa Morgan In a Yacht On NYE

Camila Mendes took to Instagram on New Year’s Eve to post a fun update of herself and Riverdale co-star Vanessa Morgan singing and dancing in a moving yacht.

In the first video, Camila sang the song “All That Jazz” by Liza Minnelli, which she also performed on one of the episodes on Riverdale. She also danced the choreography from the show. Vanessa was seen behind Camila, also dancing to the song.

The 25-year-old Coyote Lake actress was seen wearing a cropped black turtleneck shirt, paired with black satin boxer shorts. Her black tresses were down and were being blown by the strong sea breeze. She wore a pair of silver hoop earrings as her only accessory and donned a no-makeup look. She used a burgundy shade of nail polish for her perfectly manicured nails.

While the 27-year-old Greek Charming star wore a white monokini that a zipped detailing in front and a black cap with white CWS markings across the front. She sported her long brunette locks down, styled in loose waves. As for her accessories, she donned a pair of silver hoop earrings, her engagement ring, and a pair of oversized tinted sunglasses.

In the caption, Camila hopes the new year will bring more boat dancing with Vanessa. She also revealed that the 2019 New Year’s Eve is special as she celebrated a “life-changing decade” and that they also celebrated Vanessa’s upcoming married life.

The latest share was loved by Camila’s 21.6 million followers and garnered over 2.6 million views and more than 5,000 comments in under a day of going live. Fellow celebrities and fans flocked to the comments section to express their admiration for Camila’s latest look, showering her with compliments and praise. While others simply greeted the duo a Happy New Year.

“I love you guys!” Marisol Nichols, who played Camila’s mom on the show, wrote.

“Awesome singing and dancing!!!!” a follower commented.

“Hahahahaha!!! Can’t wait to join you guys tomorrow,” Skeet Ulrich commented.

“Hey Cami, Happy New Year!” wrote a fourth Instagrammer.

It is important to note that the actress posted a second video in the same post where she and her co-star danced to another song. It seems like the video was filmed on another day, as the girls were seen in a different set of outfits and hairstyles — Camila had her hair half up in a ponytail while Vanessa’s hair was straight.

On October 27, In a report by The Inquisitr, Camila donned a fun Halloween costume inspired by the popular Cartoon Network animated series, Rick and Morty. According to the report, the actress opted to dress up as the nihilistic super-scientist Rick Sanchez, who is the show’s most popular male character.