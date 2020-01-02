Prince Harry & Baby Archie Melt Hearts In New Year’s Instagram Snap

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex kicked off their New Year by posting a video looking back at 2019. The couple shared the clip on their Instagram account much to the delight of the royal family followers. Of course, part of the reason that the video went viral so quickly is that it starts off with a photograph of Prince Harry and his darling son, Archie Mountbatten-Winsdor.

The never-seen-before photo shows a clearly smitten Prince Harry holding his nearly eight-month-old in his arms. Harry gazes at the little boy who seems to know that he is the apple of his father’s eye.

Both father and son were wearing warm knit caps, but Archie’s beanie was far cuter than his dad’s navy one. Archie’s one sported two pom-poms on either side of his head and he looked utterly adorable, and snug, as he spent some time with his father.

While the prince wore a functional olive parka, Meghan Markle dressed her son in a brown jacket with a trendy navy-striped inner lining. The infant also wore a pair of warm fur-lined boots. Prince Harry and Archie looked utterly content.

The snap was taken on a clear cloudless day. Outside the blue sky provided the perfect backdrop for the photo. The ocean rippled behind them, and in the distance, rolling hills stood guard on the horizon.

The video then shows a montage of of the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex’s highlights during the past year. The couple visited Africa, had Baby Archie, christened him, attended the WellChild Awards, and had other royal engagements throughout 2019.

In the caption, Harry and Meghan thanked their fans for their support and wished them good health and happiness for the year that lies ahead. The Inquisitr reported that, according to a royal expert, the duke and duchess may try to have another baby in 2020.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Instagram account recently reached the 10 million followers mark. In eight months’ time, Meghan and Harry have attracted millions of people to their social media pages by frequently posting photos and videos of their life as a royal couple.

This particular image has already racked up close to likes, proving that photos of their adorable son are still among their most popular pics.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: a tip of the hat to the team running this account,” one impressed fan said.

Another follower referenced the tumultuous year the couple have had in the spotlight and said, “What a year! This video shows how you can rise above everything and continue to shine x.”

Ultimately, the photo is really all about Archie. As one royal family watcher said, “That Archie is one handsome little boy. He’s just beautiful. Wishing your family continued blessings.”