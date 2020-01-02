‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday, January 2: Ridge Tells Brooke Thomas Is No Longer A Threat

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, January 2 tease that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) may have a spring in his step when he goes to the Logan estate. The dressmaker has plans for the future, and wants to spend the rest of his life with his wife, per She Knows Soaps.

Ridge’s heart was never in the divorce. He only presented the paperwork to Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) because he felt trapped. Brooke believed that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) was still obsessed with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and could not move past the designer’s deceit and betrayal. When Ridge asked Brooke to forgive Thomas, she could not comply with her husband’s wishes. Ridge could not choose his marriage over his son and called it quits.

However, the soap opera spoilers indicate that Ridge believes that the whole situation has changed. The dressmaker firmly believes that Thomas has put the past behind him and is moving ahead with his life. Ridge is convinced that Thomas and Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) are together and that his son is over Hope. In fact, he witnessed Thomas and Zoe coming down for breakfast together after the model had spent the night. To Ridge, this means that Thomas is over his fixation and is making plans for a future without Hope.

Ridge will present his case to Brooke. The Inquisitr reports that he will plead with Brooke to give their marriage another chance. The dressmaker feels that Brooke doesn’t need to worry about Thomas anymore and that she should also let the past go. Ridge feels that Thomas is no longer a threat. They have a long history together and he doesn’t want them to give up on their love.

Ridge and Brooke were both recently reminiscing and thinking about what they used to share. It doesn’t seem as if they want to get a divorce since they are still in love. In fact, Ridge has still not filed the paperwork because he is hoping that they can save their marriage.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Brooke will be touched by Ridge’s proposal. However, she may not be convinced that Thomas has really changed. She doesn’t want to compromise her values just to satisfy Ridge.

But it also appears as if she may carefully weigh Ridge’s words. She doesn’t want to lose the man she loves because she was too stubborn to compromise. It seems as if Brooke and Ridge may be able to work out an arrangement that suits them both. But what will happen when Thomas shows his true colors?