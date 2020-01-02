Thursday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Hope’s Reaction Shocks Thomas

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, January 2 reveal that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will make Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) feel uncomfortable. It seems as if the designer may overstep and have Hope questioning his motives again, per Highlight Hollywood.

Thomas may be getting too cocky. The designer is in the mood to celebrate now that everything is going his way. However, he would be wise to remember that not everyone believes that he has changed. Thomas may think that he has everyone fooled, but this is not the case. Hope, for instance, is not entirely convinced that Thomas has moved on with Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes). However, she sincerely hopes that he is no longer obsessed with her.

The soap opera spoilers indicate that Thomas will try to surprise Hope. Instead, he will be shocked when Hope doesn’t react the way that he thought that she would. Hope will feel blindsided by Thomas’ surprise and let the designer know that she doesn’t appreciate his gesture. Hope will be on her guard again as she reevaluates Thomas’ actions.

The surprise may set Thomas’ plan back. Hope will start to feel on edge and will probably alert Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) that Thomas’ actions aren’t congruent with his supposed feelings for Zoe. Liam, Hope, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) may start to watch Thomas more closely after the surprise.

Thomas is so close to getting what he wants. He and Hope now share custody of Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) and they will forever parent the boy together. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) is also about to divorce Brooke, and Thomas will be glad to get his stepmother out of his hair. But his mistake may cost him everything.

The Inquisitr reports that Ridge will tell Brooke that they don’t need to go through with the divorce. He believes that since Thomas moved on with Zoe, his son is no longer obsessed with Hope. If Brooke accepts Ridge’s proposal, then Thomas may never get the Logans out of Forrester Creations.

And when Liam asks Hope to marry him, he will also have a condition. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Liam may have some terms and conditions surrounding Thomas and Douglas. In fact, Thomas will freak out when Hope tells him about the conditions that Liam set.

Will Thomas’ plans start to fall apart just as he started to gain traction? Or will everything fall into place for the designer’s mission of destruction?