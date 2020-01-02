‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday: Nick’s Bombshell Move

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, January 2 bring Abby’s New Year’s Eve party, and Genoa City rings in 2020 in style. Some people are thrilled with the upcoming years, while others face heartbreak from the first moment of the new year.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor Eric Braeden) ring in the New Year in style, according to SheKnows Soaps. They show up at Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) party dressed in their best, and they’re also celebrating their anniversary since their most recent wedding took place on NYE. It’s a night for everybody to set aside their differences and enjoy themselves as the new year dawned. Even Adam (Mark Grossman) showing up at the party doesn’t end up causing significant issues. Victor realizes he’s lucky he lived through 2019 and manages a joke about Adam’s medication switch.

Of course, not everybody is thrilled as 2019 comes to a close. Nick drops a bombshell on Chelsea, and it doesn’t look like these two will end up ringing in 2020 together.

Meanwhile, Amanda (Mishael Morgan) and Billy (Jason Thompson) continue to grow closer. While Victoria (Amelia Heinle) desperately tries to enjoy herself even though Billy isn’t at the party, Billy and Amanda meet up at their favorite bar and talk about how much they enjoy each other. For weeks now, Billy has lied to Victoria and carried on an emotional relationship with Amanda. He confides his feelings in Amanda, and it seems like Amanda reciprocates. All the while, Victoria and Billy grow further apart. Things are not great for this once happy couple as 2020 begins. It’s a crapshoot whether or not Billy will make it to the party in time to ring in the new year with Victoria.

Finally, Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) gets an offer to go on tour with Tanner Watts (Chase Coleman). Mariah (Camryn Grimes) is thrilled for Tessa because Tanner is a platinum-selling artist, and working with him would be a massive boost for Tessa’s career. Not only is that great for Mariah professionally, but also she’s thrilled personally since she wants her girlfriend to be successful.

There’s just one problem, though. Tessa is less than excited about hearing from Tanner, who happens to be a blast from her past — the very same past that she hasn’t always been super open about with Mariah. On the surface, this seems like a dream come true, but for Tessa, it’s actually a nightmare, and it could lead to some big trouble for the singer in the new year.