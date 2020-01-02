Cosplay Queen Jessica Nigri Goes Topless On Instagram To Kick Off The New Year

Jessica Nigri returned to Instagram on Wednesday for the first time in slightly more than a week, as the cosplay model ushered in the new year with a pair of topless photos from a recent shoot.

Both images in the Instagram photo set showed Jessica sitting on the floor in a room with purple lighting, wearing what appears to be a lavender-colored wig and a pair of bunny ears on her head. Aside from those accessories and the pink skirt she rocked for the photo shoot, the so-called “Queen of Cosplay” didn’t seem to be wearing anything else as she used different body parts to cover up her breasts in each of the snaps.

In the first picture, Jessica placed her left hand on her right breast as she shot a sultry look at the camera, using her fingers to pull up her skirt and show a little more skin to her followers. Meanwhile, the second image featured the model facing her right, posing in such a way that her breasts rested on her thighs and were properly censored to stay within Instagram’s no-nudity guidelines. Either way, the model sent temperatures rising as she flaunted her curvy figure in both photos, each of them allowing her to show off a lot of sideboob.

As she often does, Jessica used the caption of her photo set to announce that its full version will soon be available on her Patreon page. Given that she shared the snaps on New Year’s Day, she invited her followers to chime in with their “goals and resolutions” for 2020, also asking them which of the two images they like the best.

At the time of writing, the new update has gotten more than 185,000 likes, with close to 700 Instagram users taking to the comments section to answer Jessica’s questions, wish her the best for 2020, or simply say how much they admire her.

“[H]appy new year!” read one comment punctuated with several emoji. “No resolutions, just winging it and I hope i get to go to 4 [Comic-Cons] this year.”

“What it like, you know, being a goddess and all?” asked a second follower.

“Happy New Year! I like the second photo best,” another social media user answered. “The wrinkle in your elbow reminds me of something but I can’t quite place what…”

Prior to the latest update, Jessica’s last post was shared on Christmas Eve, as she uploaded three snaps of herself posing in a Japanese hot spring and wearing a tiny red-and-white bikini. These photos, which saw her dressing up as a sexy version of Mitsuri Kanroji from the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga series, proved to be another big hit, garnering over 236,000 likes from the time of posting.