‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap: Nick Celebrates His Birthday

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, January 1 shows Adam kissing Chelsea on New Year’s Eve. Plus, Victoria plans to fix Billy, Nick celebrates his birthday, and Phyllis gets a plan for NYE.

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) surprised Nick (Joshua Morrow) for his birthday. They kissed, and Chelsea gifted Nick with an empty photo frame where they could put photos of the days to come. When it came time for Nick to blow out his candle, Chelsea wondered if Nick wished for Adam (Mark Grossman) to be out of their lives forever. Chelsea admitted that Adam still loves her, but she said she had to stay at Adam’s for Connor (Judah Mackey). Nick wasn’t happy about that, but Chelsea asked Nick for his love and understanding. Then they made plans to meet at Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) party at Society.

At Adam’s penthouse, Adam showed Chelsea all the supplies they had for the new cat, Oliver, as well as a picture Connor drew of their family. Once again, Chelsea expressed her concern that her living there gave Connor a false hope for their reconciliation. However, Adam said he loves Chelsea, and he also believes that Chelsea loves him. Then, Adam pulled Chelsea into a passionate kiss. She asked Adam not to crash Abby’s party at Society, but Adam admitted he’d been invited and planned to go.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) argued with Adam for a bit at The Grand Phoenix. Adam let Phyllis know that her telling Nick about his indecent proposal actually went in his favor because Chelsea knows all the details, and she didn’t run away. Ultimately, Phyllis declared that 2020 would be her year, and she put Adam on notice.

On the patio at Crimson Lights, Summer (Hunter King) and Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) gave Nick a birthday muffin. Phyllis showed up, and Summer invited her to Abby’s party. When Nick’s daughters left, Phyllis gave Nick Brewers tickets, and they talked about their friendship. Then, Phyllis ran into Chance (Donny Boaz) and flirted. When he mentioned Abby’s party, Phyllis said she would be there.

Elsewhere, Devon (Bryton James) and Elena (Brytni Sarpy) decided to postpone their trip to London because of the little girl that the Newmans found on Christmas Day. Later, they learned that the baby and her mother got an apartment through New Hope.

Finally, Billy (Jason Thompson) told Victoria (Amelia Heinle) that he had to work for New Year’s Eve. She wasn’t thrilled, and she asked him if he’s been gambling. Billy complained that his problems are more significant than gambling. He said that he needed more freedom, time, excitement, and happiness in his life, and Victoria felt that it was all fixable. Later, Billy texted Amanda (Mishael Morgan) to try to make plans.