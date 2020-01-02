Ariel Winter Wishes Her Followers Happy New Year By Posing Seaside In A Thong Bikini

Ariel Winter knows how to help her fans ring in the New Year — by giving a glimpse of herself posing seaside and wearing a black thong bikini.

The actress took to Instagram on New Year’s Day to share a short video of herself standing on a rocky coastline while wearing a black bikini and white top. With a setting sun and a lone sailboat in the background and waves crashing on the shore, Ariel turned to the camera to flash a smile and peace signs on both her hands.

The picture was a huge hit with her fans, garnering more than 180,000 likes in just a few hours while also attracting plenty of complimentary comments from Ariel’s followers. Many were impressed with Ariel’s fitness gains over the last year, and the actress tagged MackFit, a celebrity fitness trainer who has helped Ariel reach her body goals. MackFit also offers weight-loss and fitness training app that she has promoted in the past.

Fans seemed to be very happy with Ariel’s results after putting in hard work this year.

“Happy New Year. Those squats are paying off [100 percent],” one person wrote.

“great buns,” another commented, adding a series of heart emoji.

The New Year’s Day greeting seemed fitting for the actress who has been very public in the last year with her own fitness journey. As Women’s Health noted, MackFit works with Ariel three times a week and focuses on circuit training that combines strength and cardio exercise.

“This workout could be done anywhere; it requires your own bodyweight and minimal equipment,” he says.

“Ariel completes this circuit in the gym with a pair of MackFit Core Sliders that she also utilizes at home or while traveling.”

The report included an example of the routine Ariel uses to stay in such beach-ready shape. That includes curtsy lunges, jump squats, and plank jacks. The report included some videos of Ariel going through these exercises alongside her trainer.

The New Year’s Day greeting was not the first time that Ariel has shown off the fruits of her fitness labors. The actress frequently takes to Instagram to give fitness updates to her fans, including videos of her workouts.

In October, Ariel shared a gym video of herself doing squats and holding a weight, telling fans in the caption that she is never the most excited person to go to the gym but noted that MackFit was great at reminding her of her backside goals — which the New Year’s Day photo showed she has definitely reached.