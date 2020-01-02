Tulsi Gabbard Says Impeachment ‘Greatly Increased The Likelihood’ Donald Trump Will Win In 2020

Gabbard claimed that the House-led impeachment of the president will serve to 'embolden' his supporters and give him an upper hand in the 2020 presidential election.

As the holiday recess comes to an end and Congress prepares to return to business as usual on the heels of a successful impeachment vote against President Donald Trump, 2020 presidential candidate and Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard believes that Democrats all but secured Trump’s re-election.

According to The Hill, Gabbard issued strong remarks in the wake of House Democrats passing two articles of impeachment against the president, claiming that the impeachment process has only served to “embolden” Trump’s supporters as the hotly-contested 2020 election draws closer.

“Unfortunately, the House impeachment of the president has greatly increased the likelihood Trump will remain the president for the next 5 years,” Gabbard said in a video posted to her Twitter account on Monday.

Doubling down on her predictions, Gabbard added, “We all know that Trump is not going to be found guilty by the U.S. Senate.” The Hawaii lawmaker presumably made the claim based on the fact that the U.S. Senate is controlled by Republicans, with key Trump allies like Sen. Lindsey Graham and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in key leadership positions.

Her Monday night warning echoed similar statements she made to ABC News about the potential fallout from the House impeachment in New Hampshire a few days before her video. She also predicted that Republicans could make significant gains in the House, come November 2020.

“I think impeachment, unfortunately, will only further embolden Donald Trump, increase his support and the likelihood that he’ll have a better shot at getting elected while also seeing the likelihood that the House will lose a lot of seats to Republicans,” Gabbard said.

The congresswoman, who also holds the title of major in the Hawaii Army National Guard, turned her sights on the president on Wednesday, as the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, Iraq was essentially under siege for several days following a round of airstrikes on Iranian militia sites which killed scores of militia fighters.

Brian Blanco / Getty Images

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gabbard ripped the president for the strikes, calling the move “impulsive” and “short-sighted.” She claimed that the U.S. attacks on militia positions directly resulted in the chaos at the U.S. embassy and said that the airstrikes “lacked strategic purpose” before blaming Trump for intensifying Middle East relations with America.

Gabbard used the ongoing incident to clarify how she, if elected president, would handle such situations — naturally pointing to her military experience as an advantage in such situations.

The congresswoman has struggled to gain much traction in the race for the Democratic nomination, thus far. According to the Real Clear Politics rolling average, she currently sits in ninth place with 1.8 percent of support.