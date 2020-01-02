WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon Reportedly Might Keep Lana & Bobby Lashley’s Storyline Going Until ‘WrestleMania’

In the closing segment of this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw, Liv Morgan made her first appearance on television in several months, interrupting Lana and Bobby Lashley’s wedding to announce that Lana was the “love of her life.” This led to a massive brawl between both women, with Rusev also jumping out of the wedding cake to attack Lashley as the episode drew to a close. Despite this latest twist to an already polarizing angle, a new report suggests that WWE owner Vince McMahon was once again happy with how everything turned out and still has no plans of ending the storyline anytime soon.

In a report published on Wednesday, WrestlingNews.co‘s Paul Davis cited an unnamed source, who reportedly said that McMahon was pleased with Raw‘s closing segment, adding that the WWE boss would have likely approved more “crazy stories,” had it not been for a need to “satisfy” officials at the USA Network and company sponsors. The source noted that McMahon is in a “good mood,” given how the Lana-Lashley wedding segment performed solidly, with the entire episode of Raw posting better ratings than usual as the red brand’s final show of 2019. YouTube statistics on WWE’s official channel were also said to be strong, both for the edited version of the segment and a post-show clip.

In addition, the source also told Davis that the onetime “love triangle” storyline, which now involves Morgan as its fourth participant, could feature more unusual twists and turns and might even keep going until April — when WWE holds its biggest pay-per-view of the year.

“[T]hey have things mapped out for the next few weeks and this could run until WrestleMania. Vince loves this storyline so much and he’s open to more off the wall ideas. All I can tell you is there is some Jerry Springer stuff coming.”

Just watched the Lana/Bobby Lashley wedding. So, Liv Morgan has returned a lesbian? Can't say I saw that coming! Always down for a swerve, but interested to see how WWE play that one going forward. I actually thought it was pretty entertaining. Stupid? Obviously. But fun. #RAW pic.twitter.com/YstGwIg00W — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) December 31, 2019

Regarding Morgan’s surprising addition to Lana, Lashley, and Rusev’s storyline, Davis wrote that the former Riott Squad member was not supposed to be included, only for plans to change because Monday Night Raw executive director Paul Heyman wants to give her a good push. He also pointed out that given the show’s good ratings this week, WWE officials are reportedly hoping that this trend continues in the lead-up to this month’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view, especially since Raw no longer has to compete against Monday Night Football for the meantime.

While it’s been well documented that many fans have expressed their dislike for the aforementioned angle, recent reports have suggested that some of McMahon’s talents might not be happy about what appears to be his favorite storyline. Earlier this week, The Inquisitr wrote that Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose both took to Twitter in what some had interpreted as a negative reaction to Morgan’s repackaging as Lana’s spurned lover.