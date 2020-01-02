Hannah Palmer Rocks Scandalous White Bikini Top In The Snow In Hot New Instagram Share

Hannah Palmer delighted her legion of fans earlier today with another stunning post on her Instagram page. As those who follow the blond bombshell on the platform know, Palmer is no stranger to showing off her killer figure while clad in some of the hottest outfits on the planet that include bikinis, crop tops, bodycon dresses, and more. In the most recent post that was shared for her followers, the beauty sizzled in another NSFW outfit.

In the caption of the image, she tagged herself in Prescott, Arizona where she sizzled in two smoking hot photos. In the first image in the series, the model looked straight into the camera with a slight smile on her face as she struck a pose in front of a snowy landscape. For the occasion, she wore her long, blond tresses down and curled in addition to a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick. Palmer was only photographed from the waist up but her body looked amazing.

While clad in a tiny white bikini top that was outlined in blue, Palmer put ample amounts of cleavage on display for fans. The model’s taut tummy took center stage and she paired the look with some black pants. In the second image in the series, the stunner was photographed at a closer angle, once again rocking the same white bikini top and tugging at the middle of it. In the caption of the photo, she told fans that she had a great year and that she was thankful for them.

The post has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s already earned her a ton of attention, racking up more than 59,000 likes in addition to 700-plus comments. Some of her followers commented on the photos to let her know that she looks amazing, while countless others wished her a happy new year. A few more had no words and commented on the shot with their choice of emoji, most notably the flame and heart emoji.

“I’ve never seen a more perfect human,” one fan commented on the photo, adding a red heart emoji.

“Happy new year miss Hannah from Texas,” a second fan added.

“Every one of your pictures made 2019 a little bit better so I have great hopes for 2020. I hope you had an amazing New Years Eve,” one more raved along with a series of heart-eye emoji.

“Happy new year more of the same 2020,” another added.